We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 31.

S Tyler Coyle

Born: 15th November 1998 (24) - Windsor, Connecticut

College: Purdue Boilermakers

Draft: 2021, UDFA, Dallas Cowboys

Meet Tyler Coyle.



This ultra-athletic Purdue grad brings speed, speed, and more speed to the secondary. — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 13, 2021

2022 Stats:

Snaps: 42

Defensive Snaps: 21 (1%)

Tackles: 6

Defensive Stops: 2

Pass Breakup: 0

Interceptions: 0

QB Rate Allowed: 118.8

Penalties: 0

Tyler Coyle INT to the HOUSE to get @UConnFootball on the board



Lead 7-0 pic.twitter.com/EbeWCPqson — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 7, 2019

College:

Tyler Coyle started his collegiate career for the UConn Huskies in 2016. He redshirted his first year and then in 2017 he featured in all 12 games. He racked up 67 tackles and led the Huskies with two interceptions while finishing second on the team with seven passes defended. He also scored a pick-six against Temple making that his first score.

In 2018, he played in all 12 games. His 107 tackles led the Huskies and was fourth in the AAC. He also recovered one fumble and had one tackle for loss. He also registered four games with 10 plus tackles and had a career-high of 14 tackles versus Cincinnati.

As a junior in 2019, he played in 11 games. He again finished leading UConn with 86 total tackles. He also forced two fumbles, had three tackles for loss, one interception which he returned 52 yards for a touchdown and had nine pass breakups. At the end of the year he transferred and played his final year at Purdue. He only played four games for Purdue due to a foot injury. He made 13 tackles and one pass breakup.

Cowboys are signing safety Tyler Coyle to the practice squad, person close to decision said. Coyle impressed in preseason, showing versatility to play nickel CB and contribute on special teams. Dallas is deeper at safety than it’s been in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/SvUrYWMt2y — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

Cowboys Review:

There isn’t much to review for Coyle so far in Dallas. He’s come off the practice squad multiple times in the two years he’s been in Dallas, mostly to play on special teams where he’s made two tackles. In terms of playing on defense, he’s taken nearly 40 snaps in two years, playing either as a strong safety or covering the slot. He’s been activated to help cover the defensive back position and add depth so far. What we have seen on the limited plays is how rapid he is with some insane speed and acceleration.

Cowboys S Tyler Coyle delivers the hardest hit of training camp so far. Crowd loved it. Not sure about coaches. pic.twitter.com/k5zAOtZwen — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 5, 2023

2023 Roster Projection:

Without seeing more from Coyle it’s hard to say we see anything different in his future. He is a fast player which puts him in good shape for a special teams role, but can he be anything more? His issues has always been his feet and leg timing. He’s just all over the place. He doesn’t have good route recognition, and apart from his high athletic upside, there’s nothing really more that flash on tape. If he can play aggressively with a better understanding of offensive concepts and better back pedal, he might get more defensive time. His effort at training camp has shown improvement, now he needs to be consistent to secure a roster spot, but that will have to wait and see.

Tyler Coyle with an interception in second-team 7v7s#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/TxBM0fzvIi — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 29, 2023

Projected 2023 Stats:

Snaps: 45

Tackles: 4

Defensive stops: 1

Pass Breakups: 1

The Big Question:

Will Tyler Coyle see any time on the 53-man roster this year? Hit the comments below.