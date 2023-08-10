The Cowboys practice on Tuesday had three interceptions for the defense. That’s not to say the offense didn’t show some impressive plays of its own. These two sides are battling it out at camp.

Here are some of todays highlights and interesting plays that occurred at Oxnard.

First off the good news.

Mazi Smith (knee) and Tyler Biadasz (ankle) will practice today and TE Luke Schoonmaker (foot) will get more work today. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 10, 2023

And some bad news on OL Chuma Edoga. Knee injury, more updates to come.

Cowboys OL Chuma Edoga has appeared to be favoring his right knee all practice but played through discomfort. But now, he is down. pic.twitter.com/SYam4krQHC — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 10, 2023

Cowboys versatile OL Chuma Edoga carted off the field in Oxnard. He was worked at both tackle and guard for team. Important piece to line depth. https://t.co/c2HBISXP7d pic.twitter.com/X8cMMzPfNp — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 10, 2023

Let’s get a kicker update for today.

In today’s kicking session to open practice, Brandon Aubrey went 6-for-7 with makes from 33, 33, 33, 36, 39 and 43 yards and his lone miss coming from 43 yards. #DallasCowboys — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 10, 2023

During the Mojo Moment Brandon Aubrey made FGs of 38 and 41 yards. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 10, 2023

Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush hit their target.

Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush get one in the pocket pic.twitter.com/mBRQbLMlw9 — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) August 10, 2023

And they both throw a touchdown.

Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb for the TD in 7-7. pic.twitter.com/EVe54yN8El — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 10, 2023

Mojo Moment — Cowboys need a big chunk and a timeout to set up a game-tying field goal.



Instead Cooper Rush hits Jalen Tolbert over the middle for the touchdown. pic.twitter.com/u6jVAqfJty — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 10, 2023

KaVontae Turpin doing some work with the running backs.

Two days after we saw him take a handoff out of the backfield during team work, Kavontae Turpin is getting some work with the running backs instead of the wide receivers during team drills.



Intriguing. pic.twitter.com/d1SmQwAQt1 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 10, 2023

Then takes the ball in the backfield, very interesting development.

The running backs run drills.

Love scouting running backs and here’s a fun look at the different styles of each guy https://t.co/7JJb3N9NEB — Mike Poland (@kenfigkowboy) August 10, 2023

The pass catchers make plays.

Great possession grab by John Stephens Jr. during mojo moment.



You’ve heard this name often. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/7E2zeTcVdC — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 10, 2023

Great play by Dak and Simi Fehoko.

Dak escapes pressure, extends the play and hits Simi Fehoko on the cross route. This is how you help out the QB.



And nice toe drag swag as well. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Nuq1l8fuye — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 10, 2023

CeeDee Lamb catches a good throw from Dak for a touchdown.

Dak ➡️ CeeDee for SIX following great protection. #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/ZVoxjuduIS — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 10, 2023

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb goes up for touchdown catch over CB DaRon Bland. pic.twitter.com/j4GMK4VXGM — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 10, 2023

Nahshon Wright makes a play near the endzone.

Nahshon Wright with TD saving PBU on Sean McKeon #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/2xre3mrGbp — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 10, 2023

CATCH OF THE DAY

4th & Goal from the 1. Dak fade ball to CeeDee who climbs the ladder to make the touchdown grab. pic.twitter.com/mV2zxiEgZJ — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 10, 2023

