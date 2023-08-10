 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dallas Cowboys training camp Twitter coverage: Chuma Edoga carted off

A picture and video review of today’s Cowboys practice in Oxnard.

By Mike Poland
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys practice on Tuesday had three interceptions for the defense. That’s not to say the offense didn’t show some impressive plays of its own. These two sides are battling it out at camp.

Here are some of todays highlights and interesting plays that occurred at Oxnard.

First off the good news.

And some bad news on OL Chuma Edoga. Knee injury, more updates to come.

Let’s get a kicker update for today.

Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush hit their target.

And they both throw a touchdown.

KaVontae Turpin doing some work with the running backs.

Then takes the ball in the backfield, very interesting development.

The running backs run drills.

The pass catchers make plays.

Great play by Dak and Simi Fehoko.

CeeDee Lamb catches a good throw from Dak for a touchdown.

Nahshon Wright makes a play near the endzone.

CATCH OF THE DAY

For more news and updates on Dallas Cowboys training camp, make sure to follow Blogging The Boys.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys