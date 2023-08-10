The Cowboys practice on Tuesday had three interceptions for the defense. That’s not to say the offense didn’t show some impressive plays of its own. These two sides are battling it out at camp.
Here are some of todays highlights and interesting plays that occurred at Oxnard.
First off the good news.
Mazi Smith (knee) and Tyler Biadasz (ankle) will practice today and TE Luke Schoonmaker (foot) will get more work today.— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 10, 2023
And some bad news on OL Chuma Edoga. Knee injury, more updates to come.
Cowboys OL Chuma Edoga has appeared to be favoring his right knee all practice but played through discomfort. But now, he is down. pic.twitter.com/SYam4krQHC— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 10, 2023
Cowboys versatile OL Chuma Edoga carted off the field in Oxnard. He was worked at both tackle and guard for team. Important piece to line depth. https://t.co/c2HBISXP7d pic.twitter.com/X8cMMzPfNp— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 10, 2023
Let’s get a kicker update for today.
In today’s kicking session to open practice, Brandon Aubrey went 6-for-7 with makes from 33, 33, 33, 36, 39 and 43 yards and his lone miss coming from 43 yards. #DallasCowboys— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 10, 2023
During the Mojo Moment Brandon Aubrey made FGs of 38 and 41 yards.— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 10, 2023
Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush hit their target.
Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush get one in the pocket pic.twitter.com/mBRQbLMlw9— Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) August 10, 2023
And they both throw a touchdown.
Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb for the TD in 7-7. pic.twitter.com/EVe54yN8El— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 10, 2023
Mojo Moment — Cowboys need a big chunk and a timeout to set up a game-tying field goal.— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 10, 2023
Instead Cooper Rush hits Jalen Tolbert over the middle for the touchdown. pic.twitter.com/u6jVAqfJty
KaVontae Turpin doing some work with the running backs.
Two days after we saw him take a handoff out of the backfield during team work, Kavontae Turpin is getting some work with the running backs instead of the wide receivers during team drills.— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 10, 2023
Intriguing. pic.twitter.com/d1SmQwAQt1
Then takes the ball in the backfield, very interesting development.
KaVontae Turpin pic.twitter.com/CSsUWbA2j9— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 10, 2023
The running backs run drills.
Love scouting running backs and here’s a fun look at the different styles of each guy https://t.co/7JJb3N9NEB— Mike Poland (@kenfigkowboy) August 10, 2023
The pass catchers make plays.
Jalen Tolbert pic.twitter.com/QCQ3ti3E4M— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 10, 2023
Great possession grab by John Stephens Jr. during mojo moment.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 10, 2023
You’ve heard this name often. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/7E2zeTcVdC
Great play by Dak and Simi Fehoko.
Dak escapes pressure, extends the play and hits Simi Fehoko on the cross route. This is how you help out the QB.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 10, 2023
And nice toe drag swag as well. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Nuq1l8fuye
CeeDee Lamb catches a good throw from Dak for a touchdown.
Dak ➡️ CeeDee for SIX following great protection. #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/ZVoxjuduIS— Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 10, 2023
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb goes up for touchdown catch over CB DaRon Bland. pic.twitter.com/j4GMK4VXGM— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 10, 2023
Nahshon Wright makes a play near the endzone.
Nahshon Wright with TD saving PBU on Sean McKeon #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/2xre3mrGbp— Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 10, 2023
CATCH OF THE DAY
4th & Goal from the 1. Dak fade ball to CeeDee who climbs the ladder to make the touchdown grab. pic.twitter.com/mV2zxiEgZJ— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 10, 2023
