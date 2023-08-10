Thursday marked the final padded practice of the week for the Dallas Cowboys as they will begin preseason play on Saturday at AT&T Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Every day that the Cowboys have taken the field in Oxnard the goals have remained the same: get better and stay healthy. An unfortunate reality of professional football is that it is very often a battle of attrition and on Thursday the injury bug seemed to bite the Cowboys.

A little over an hour into practice offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, signed this offseason in free agency, suffered an injury and was carted off.

OL Chuma Edoga just went down hard holding his right knee after an 11-on-11 rep. He’s being carted off the field. #DallasCowboys — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 10, 2023

Another hit to the offensive line, as Chuma Edoga was carted off. He couldn’t put any weight on it, did not look good pic.twitter.com/yniHxaI4l1 — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) August 10, 2023

Cowboys versatile OL Chuma Edoga carted off the field in Oxnard. He was worked at both tackle and guard for team. Important piece to line depth. https://t.co/c2HBISXP7d pic.twitter.com/X8cMMzPfNp — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 10, 2023

It would not be responsible to speculate as to what happened with Edoga at this time. All that is known at the time of this writing is that he suffered what appeared to be an injury and that he was carted off.

We will of course update this post and the site in general as more information becomes available.