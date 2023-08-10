 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys training camp: Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga carted off of field at Thursday’s practice

An unfortunate piece of news for the Cowboys out in Oxnard.

By RJ Ochoa
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday marked the final padded practice of the week for the Dallas Cowboys as they will begin preseason play on Saturday at AT&T Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Every day that the Cowboys have taken the field in Oxnard the goals have remained the same: get better and stay healthy. An unfortunate reality of professional football is that it is very often a battle of attrition and on Thursday the injury bug seemed to bite the Cowboys.

A little over an hour into practice offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, signed this offseason in free agency, suffered an injury and was carted off.

It would not be responsible to speculate as to what happened with Edoga at this time. All that is known at the time of this writing is that he suffered what appeared to be an injury and that he was carted off.

We will of course update this post and the site in general as more information becomes available.

