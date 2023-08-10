We are two days away from a Dallas Cowboys football game. Exciting as that is, there is still business to attend to as the Cowboys had one more padded practice on Thursday to get through before we can really turn our attention to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While we won't see many, if any, stars on Saturday night, the real work for the stars of the team gets done during the practice sessions and one of those stars continues to wow.

CeeDee Lamb scales up to grab an impressive acrobatic touchdown in the back of the endzone over cornerback DaRon Bland that was reminiscent of what we all used to see from Dez Bryant during his time in Dallas.

Lamb had the best season of his career in 2022 and many around the team feel like he is just at the surface of his potential and that 2023 promises to be his best year yet. He’ll have support from Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, giving the team a formidable trio at receiver for Dak Prescott.

So far in practice, Lamb has been the offensive equivalent of Micah Parsons. Just making play after play and elevating himself on a roster that is full of talent.