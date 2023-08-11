Blogging The Boys Bingo: Play along during the Dallas Cowboys preseason opener!

We are getting closer to the Dallas Cowboys preseason opener, and soon enough we will actually be watching a game that means nothing in the grand scheme of things. Obviously there are important pieces of information to take away from the exhibition part of the year ,and there are undoubtedly decisions about the roster that will be made by way of things that happen on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However you feel about the preseason, the fact that it is happening is what matters most.

We are only promised 20 Dallas Cowboys games a season so we do our best to make the most out of them. This year we are going to be doing something surrounding Cowboys games that we have done in the past which means we are debuting it this week - Blogging The Boys Bingo!

The premise here is very simple. When these things happen you can cross them off of your list and if one row, column or diagonal line ever hit, we all celebrate. There is no prize here, just a good time that is hopefully had by all.

We will update these cards every week to reflect current events, themes, you name it. Here is where things stand with the preseason opener upon us.