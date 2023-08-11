Who do you want to see the most of in place of Jones?

OXNARD, Calif. — Don’t expect to see Ronald Jones when the Dallas Cowboys take the field to open their preseason schedule against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, Aug. 12. The veteran running back is dealing with a groin injury suffered roughly one week prior and he’s yet to return to practice as he works to recover from it. That kicks the door open for the other young(er) RBs on the roster to eat. “I don’t think it’ll be a challenge at all [to manage the rep counts], especially now that RoJo’s not gonna be going on Saturday — unless something changes big time here in the next 24-36 hours,” said McCarthy. “I think there will be plenty for all those guys.” This makes for a spicy mix to come in the evaluation of Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke — each having drawn high praise from McCarthy and the Cowboys coaching staff thus far in camp.

Need to see him break out in one of these preseason games.

OXNARD, Calif. — One of Jalen Tolbert’s primary methods of learning has always been visualization. So, after the third-round pick from 2022 came off a disappointing rookie campaign and entered preparation for Year 2 with a new offensive coordinator in Brian Schottenheimer, Tolbert did what he felt was necessary to set himself up for success. He installed a whiteboard in the game room of his house during the offseason. “I love art and I like to draw,” Tolbert said. “Even in college, I would go up to our fieldhouse and draw on the dry-erase board, draw up the plays. Me being able to draw it up and see every spot and picture it is a way that I learn.” The whiteboard Tolbert had installed was a much larger canvas but was also restricted to his house. Dallas Cowboys coaches and players alike knew of Tolbert’s remarkable study habits from last season but Schottenheimer, who was on staff in 2022 as a coaching analyst, was new in his role as offensive coordinator and wanted to make sure Tolbert was going to have the outlet necessary to continue learning the offense.

No one can ever say Jerry didn't change the entire sports world’s expectations of success.

The National Football League’s dominance in sports worldwide is as undeniable as the sky is blue. The league had a record 82 games inside the top 100 most-watched telecasts in the United States in 2022, according to Sports Business Journal, and seven of the world’s 10 most valuable sports franchises, according to Sportico. In both the world of television and the world of sports franchise valuations, the Dallas Cowboys are the king sitting atop both thrones. Seven of their games were represented in the top 20 most-watched telecasts in the United States last year, and they are the globe’s most valuable sports franchise at $9.2 billion. That figure is $2.16 billion more than the NFL’s second-most valuable franchise, their NFC East division rival New York Giants, whose value is $7.04 billlion. The Silver and Blue became only the second sports team ever, after FC Barcelona, to earn over $1 billion in revenue in a single season, bringing home $1.05 billion from the 2022 season. Dallas earned $272 million more in revenue last season than the next-closest team, the then-defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The Star The Star, the Cowboys 91-acre headquarters in Frisco, Texas, isn’t just the team’s practice facility. It houses a 300-room Omni hotel, the Cowboys Club — a private country club and restaurant — Cowboys Fit — a public gym anyone can buy a membership to with a view overlooking Dallas’ outdoor practice field, and a sports medicine facility/research center. The facility was built on a development owned by Blue Star Land, Jones’ real estate firm. The building itself was funded by both the city of Frisco’s tax dollars as well as money from Jones’ end. Frisco owns the building, but the Cowboys maintain and manage the property. Like AT&T Stadium, The Star also hosts high school football games. They use the Cowboys’ indoor football practice field, which is surrounded by 12,000 seats. It’s also full of corporate office space, mixed in throughout a 17-story, 350,000 square-foot-tower.

He’s gotta have a laundry list.

Playing for the Dallas Cowboys means the love and hate are going to be equally loud. That just comes with playing for America’s Team. Still, considering all the doubt around Dallas, All-Pro LB Micah Parsons is making a list and taking names ahead of the season. Parsons spoke about his mindset on the criticism toward the Cowboys on ‘The Pivot’ this week. He said that he has noted everything that people have said against Dallas, especially when it comes to their projected finish in the NFC in 2023. “All the disrespect? Bro, I bookmarked everything everyone said,” said Parsons. “I just saved it all and said, ‘You know what? This is how they see us? Bet.’ “We the best team in the NFC,” Parsons said. “Like, how dare you say, in front of me, this team is the best in the NFC.”

Anything else would have been disrespectful.

Offensive linemen may not generate the most headlines, but best of luck putting up points without effective ones leading the way. That applies to both the real and virtual gridiron. Fortunately for gamers, there are plenty of talented offensive linemen to choose from in Madden NFL 24. The game released its list of the top-rated players along the front, and Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys is a member of the famed 99 club. 1. Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys (99 overall)

