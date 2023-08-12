So far, the returns on the 2023 Dallas Cowboys draft class have been good. In some cases, very good. It looks like most, if not all, of the eight draft picks will make the roster. That is great news. But the Cowboys came into the draft in an unusually strong position. Unlike many teams, they had few glaring holes. That means that for every drafted player that makes the roster, a veteran player will not. It’s a true good news/bad news situation, especially for some names that will be looking for a new job after the cutdowns.

Here is a look at each draft pick, plus a couple of UDFAs, and who they might be pushing off the team. I also recommend you look at Dan Rogers’ take on surprise keeps and cuts for context.

1st-round pick DT Mazi Smith - Quinton Bohanna, Neville Gallimore, or Chauncey Golston

Smith is a lock because of his draft position, and he was brought into a crowded defensive tackle room. We must add in that this is very dependent on how many the team keeps for Dan Quinn to mix and match. With Micah Parsons still listed on the team depth chart as a linebacker, that adds a cheat code, but as we will see, the defensive end group is another loaded position. However the team lists him, Parsons is primarily going to be filling a de facto DE spot, which could mean that only eight or nine other defensive linemen survive.

At this point, it is hard to be certain who will be left off. Johnathan Hankins and Osa Odighizuwa both appear to be locks, so it could be more than one of the veterans listed who are left out in the cold. Gallimore is having a strong camp and might be making himself too valuable to release, Golston was really coming on late last season, and Bohanna has flashed. As with all of the rest of the players discussed here, the preseason games could be crucial.

2nd-round pick TE Luke Schoonmaker - Sean McKeon

Barring a very poor showing the rest of the way, Schoonmaker also makes the 53. With Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, the top three names are set. McKeon has been a nice journeyman who has filled in when needed, but at the moment, he definitely looks like the odd man out if they only carry three. And even if they go with four, he has another worry that we will get to in a bit.

3rd-round pick LB DeMarvion Overshown - Jabril Cox and/or Devin Harper

This one is really a numbers game. Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark seem safe. Normally, linebacker is a position that the team uses as a special teams pool, but the defensive backs really look like they can take a big part of that load this season. With Parsons technically counting against this group, it comes down to how many the staff decides to keep. If it is only five, either Cox or Harper will wind up cut. However, if they keep six, we still might need to keep an eye on Malik Jefferson, who has had his moments in camp. Again, keep a close eye on them in the preseason games.

4th-round pick DE Viliami Fehoko - Dante Fowler

The pass rushers are the most loaded position on the defense. Fehoko might be a draftee the team tells to fall down and grab something in the last preseason game to stash him on IR, but they could also risk another John Ridgeway situation and try to get him to the practice squad. However, they tend to treat the fourth round as a bit of a premium pick, and likely will keep Fehoko on the 53. DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, and Sam Williams are making the team. This will be connected to the DT numbers, I think. If they just keep nine overall, again with Parsons effectively the tenth, it looks like Fowler is the one at risk. He would be one of most painful cuts, as he has been a very good player and has had a strong camp.

5th-round pick OL Asim Richards - Josh Ball

Richards may have the steepest learning curve of any of the drafted players, but he could have a big opportunity with the news that Chuma Edoga left practice on a cart on Thursday. There is a report that it was a hyperextended knee, which may not keep him out for an extended time, but it seems certain he will miss the first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Richards should get some of the snaps Edoga would have. It’s a great chance to show the coaches he is making good progress. While the offensive line was already one of the things that we need to pay attention to in that game, it just got more crucial for Richards. If he makes the team, Ball seems the most likely player to suffer. He has been rather lackluster this camp as the coaches have tried him out at guard.

6th-round pick CB Eric Scott - C.J. Goodwin

Even on a team that tends to overvalue all their draft picks, the last two rounds are selections that stand a fair chance of not making the roster, with the plan to get them to that practice squad. But Scott has been impressive in practices and many think he is going to make the team. For years, you could put Goodwin down as the primary special teams ace, but he was always so-so at best when he was called on to fill in as a cornerback. Given the risks of playing that position, it seems almost inevitable that would happen, and Scott is much better in coverage. He has also shown some good ability in kick coverage, so it may be time for Goodwin, who is 33, to move on.

6th-round pick RB Deuce Vaughn - Ronald Jones

Vaughn has repeatedly made it clear his selection was not just a gimmick. He looks slippery going through the line in practices and dangerous when he catches a pass. It will be very informative to see how he does when the defenders are trying to tackle him to the ground. Jones’ suspension seems to have put a target on his back already, and now he has a reported groin injury that will sideline him on Saturday. The handwriting seems to be going on the wall.

7th-round pick WR Jalen Brooks - Simi Fehoko

Defensive end is the most loaded group on defense, which many expected. What no one saw coming is that wide receiver is now the most exciting group on offense. CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup are the top three, and look like it in practice. KaVontae Turpin is also the return specialist, which makes him a lock. And Jalen Tolbert is just catching everything that comes his way in Oxnard.

Most are predicting that the team will carry six WRs into the regular season, which means Brooks and Fehoko are effectively fighting for the last spot. Brooks has simply been outstanding, and while Fehoko has had some very good practices as well, the last man Dallas took in the draft just looks better. And if the team wants to try and sign one of the two to the practice squad, they have less risk of losing Fehoko to another team.

UDFA TE John Stephens - Sean McKeon (again)

He wasn’t even a tight end in college, but Stephens has come out of nowhere to be the UDFA darling of 2023. A converted wide receiver, he could definitely be a weapon in the passing game. McKeon really only had a chance of making the squad if the Cowboys carried four TEs, and now Stephens is a threat even then. He certainly has one of the best chances of any UDFA to made the team.

UDFA FB Hunter Luepke - Malik Davis or Rico Dowdle

This may be the hardest one to gauge. Luepke offers lead blocking, pass catching, and traditional running back skills. On the other hand, fullback is a position most NFL teams don’t even carry. That’s why his versatility is so crucial, especially if he can be a short yardage beast with his size. If he does make the team, then either Davis or Dowdle won’t, and right now the latter looks to be in the lead to stick, at least according to the unofficial depth chart. Look to see who gets the start against the Jaguars for a hint there.

As the Edoga and Jones developments show, we still have to worry about injuries, which could decide some of these competitions. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that and these all become a matter of who is the best option.