One obvious flaw in the Dallas Cowboys offense throughout the 2022 season was their inability to get consistent production from wide receivers not named CeeDee Lamb. WR Michael Gallup played his first game of the season in week four against the Washington Commanders. Even after his return from his season-ending ACL tear that occurred in the 2021 season, Gallup was unable to find his footing throughout the season. He went all of the 2022 campaign without producing a single game of more than 65 receiving yards. He struggled to create consistent separation in coverage, and did not seem to have the same jump-ball ability that he displayed prior to his injury.

Gallup acknowledged that he wasn’t right mentally throughout the previous season, admitting that although he was healthy enough to play, he came back too quickly.

“But that was my big problem. I said I was good. Mentally, I really wasn’t. But physically I knew I was good. So I could go out there and do enough, but it wasn’t enough to be out there. I shouldn’t have been playing like that.”

With a potential out in his contract in the 2024 offseason, it is important to note that this is a crucial year for Gallup to have success if he wants to remain a member of the Cowboys long-term.

Gallup seems to be back to his old ways throughout training camp. He has been consistently making plays down the field, beating coverage and coming up with the highlight-reel catches that fans had grown accustomed to in Dallas.

With the addition of WR Brandin Cooks this offseason, Gallup currently is the third wide receiver on their depth chart. This is unlikely to change, as Lamb has solidified himself as a top ten receiver in the NFL, and Cooks provides speed that the Cowboys have been missing at the position. This should provide Gallup with very favorable matchups in coverage, as he will not be the focus of the opposing defense.

Gallup acknowledges this opportunity, aware that although he is the third option on the Cowboys, that it will allow him easier opportunities to hurt the opposing defense.

“That’s how it’s kind of always been all my years here playing for the Cowboys, just kind of been that third wide receiver,” Gallup said. “But if they get doubled that means I’ve got to be one-on-one, so that’s easy pickings for me.”

This upcoming season, Gallup should be able to comfortable surpass his numbers from the 2022 season. He is in a better position both physically and mentally heading into the season than he was a year ago.