CeeDee Lamb is just a force of nature in practice.

Star of the Show Today’s star of the show was wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. With a multiple-touchdown outing, Lamb made it hard to ignore the jump he has taken in the offseason to prepare. He jumped over defenders to grab the ball and ran nearly perfect routes throughout the day. The chemistry he has built with Dak Prescott is evident, and when Prescott gets the ball out quickly to Lamb, sparks fly. The most significant improvement from last season for Lamb is his communication with Prescott. This is Lamb’s best camp of his career, especially stepping into the starting role with complete confidence early on. Lamb already had the speed and aggression in his play last year, but now it looks like he is on a new level.

The former Cowboys second-round pick continues his career in the Big Easy.

Jaylon Smith is headed to the NFC South. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced the signing of the veteran linebacker on Friday. In a corresponding move, New Orleans cut wide receiver Keke Coutee﻿. Smith, 28, will try to extend a career that once looked to be in serious danger following a significant knee injury on his final college play at Notre Dame. Despite that, Smith was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys and later signed a long-term extension with the team before he was released in 2021. Last season with the Giants, Smith spent time on the practice squad but ended up starting 11 regular-season games, making 88 tackles (three for losses), one sack and one fumble recovery. In 87 career games with the Cowboys, Giants and Packers, Smith has totaled 624 tackles, 11 sacks, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

The Cowboys are going to need their young players to step up in a big way this season.

No. 1 K Brandon Aubrey: Might as well start with the most obvious guy since he’s now the only kicker on the roster even though he has only actually kicked a football for a few years after a professional soccer career. After a rough Saturday, converting six of 10 kicks, Aubrey nailed 26 of 29 attempts this week in practice. He will handle kickoffs, extra points and field goals in his first live NFL competition. Seems to have a strong leg and displayed consistency this week as well as a steady demeanor. Easy to follow this one. No. 75 OG Josh Ball: With Martin having missed these first 19 days of training camp, consuming 14 practices, this third-year converted tackle to guard has been working with the first-team offense at right guard. “Definitely getting better,” McCarthy says of the former 2021 fourth-round draft choice. Now we start to find out if better is good enough. No. 58 DT Mazi Smith: The Cowboys first-round pick still has to earn his way, meaning earning game snaps. You will see him on the defensive front. He’s a strong dude. Now he needs to be quicker off the ball. And his stamina must improve. Not only is “The Maz” trying to earn snaps, but he’s also battling for a starting job up front. Will be great to see if not only he can hold his ground against the run, but also create some penetration to become more of a disruptive force.

Rookie DeMarvion Overshown has skills.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL right now, alongside Aaron Donald and a handful of others. So, when he is impressed with someone, particularly a rookie, it should speak volumes about that players performance and capabilities. And according to Parsons, one player that has really stood out has been former Texas Longhorns linebacker, DeMarvion Overshown, who impressed last weekend. “One guy I know y’all saw him out there (Saturday) was (Overshown),” Parsons said. “Man, the way he’s gravitated to me. I’m like, ‘Man, just let it go.’ You see a flash. You see him shoot a gap. I’m like, ‘Bro, just let it go all the time. Stop thinking, just play your game.’ ” That’s how you show that you have a frickin playmaker.’ That’s the standard. That’s how you do it. That’s how you ball out. I couldn’t be happier for him.” Overshown has shown those capabilities in the past with the Horns. And now, it appears he is doing it with the Cowboys as well.

