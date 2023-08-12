 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys vs Jaguars 2023 Week 1 preseason game live discussion

The Cowboys battle the Jaguars in the first preseason game of the 2023 season.

By David Halprin
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

It has been a long wait. Ever since the Dallas Cowboys crashed out of the playoffs in the previous season, we’ve been waiting for a Cowboys football game. It’s true, this is just preseason, but it is still a huge milestone on the road to the 2023 regular season. The Cowboys take on the Jaguars in their first preseason game of the year.

This is an open thread for game chat.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys