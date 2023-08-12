Football season is here and we all have several hours spent on a Saturday to prove it. The Dallas Cowboys began exhibition play on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Preseason football is preseason football which means it is difficult to take away serious conclusions, but there are legitimate things that we can learn from what happened.

As we do for every Cowboys game, we have assembled our stock report that features risers and fallers as a result of everything that we just saw. Let’s get into it.

Stock Up: Juanyeh Thomas

It took two plays for the Dallas Cowboys defense to make a play and Juanyeh Thomas was the author of it.

Thomas has had an amazing training camp to this point and getting the early interception certainly elevates his stock more.

Stock Up: DeMarvion Overshown

We have all been very interested to see what Overshown can do in the NFL and on Saturday we were treated to quite the performance. Time will tell how Dan Quinn ultimately decides to use Agent 0, but Overshown showed plenty of professional chops. He was everywhere early on and was so against the Jaguars starting offense at that.

Stock Up: Damone Clark

There have been so many positive reports about Clark this whole time as well, and Saturday was a great glimpse as to why. It is clear that Clark has the quickness to be everywhere and a part of everything on defense, he is going to make quite the running mate for Leighton Vander Esch.

Stock Up: Jake Ferguson

Hand up that I have been slow to buy Jake Ferguson stock. I am now in line, though.

We are talking about a grand total of three catches here so patience should be offered, but it is clear that the Cowboys have found their starting tight end.

Stock Up: Sam Williams

Williams did not have a ton of work on Saturday but when he was involved he was a part of pass rush problems for Jacksonville. Year two is going to be so much fun for him.

Stock Up: Jalen Tolbert

The first touchdown of the preseason belongs to Jalen Tolbert. Well-deserved.

Tolbert had a great catch just a bit before this that ultimately came back, but he made very good usage of his first bit of preseason time this year. It is obvious that he is not the same player that we saw throughout his rookie season.

Stock Up: Mazi Smith

Patience should also be exercised with Mazi Smith as it seemed to take the first-rounder a bit of time to acclimate to this particular game, but it is clear why the Cowboys felt comfortable spending a first-round pick on him.

In the first half of the game down near the goal line, Smith helped stop the Jaguars on second and third down runs right up the middle. They ultimately scored, but his impact was exciting as far as future potential.

Stock Up: Deuce Vaughn

What else is there to say, really? Vaughn was a star on Saturday.

DEUCE IS COMING FOR IT ALL



(via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/VA5Y1SSbge — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) August 12, 2023

We have all been lulled by preseason fun before, but this definitely feels different. It seems very clear that Deuce Vaughn will find a home within the Cowboys offense.

Buckle up.

Stock Up: Brandon Aubrey (mostly)

It was not a perfect night for Aubrey as he missed the extra point following Vaughn’s touchdown, but the bar has been so low here that we’ll take baby steps.

Missing kicks at all is a serious no-no, but Aubrey seems to have a more firm grip on the kicking job than he did when he woke up on Saturday morning.

Stock Up: Simi Fehoko

Fehoko was involved offensively, albeit in a brief fashion, which was technically a step in the positive direction.

Remember that this is a stock report and so just because one stock rises or falls does not mean that it is suddenly high or low. But Fehoko definitely improved his positioning within the team on Saturday.

Stock Down: KaVontae Turpin

Turpin is here off of principle. You cannot turn the ball over. That is pretty simple.

Obviously Turpin’s spot on the team is not in any real jeopardy and for what it’s worth his contributions on offense, not special teams, are what are the most interesting. But rules are rules.

Stock Down: Rico Dowdle (for the early fumble)

Dowdle actually turned in a fairly solid performance all things considered, but again if you put the ball on the ground you are going to find yourself on this side of the coin.

Stock Down: Will Grier

Grier played a lot and threw the touchdowns that Tolbert and John Stephens caught, but he also had a really bad miss to Sean McKeon that would have been an easy first down. Those are mistakes that you can never afford, especially if you want to earn a job like he seemingly does with QB2. He also picked out the wrong receiver on multiple occasions and was iffy with his pocket presence.

Again, Grier is not exactly in roster jeopardy here, but the day felt like an opportunity missed.

Stock Down: Eric Scott Jr.

So far everything that we have seen and heard from Eric Scott Jr. has been wonderful, but unfortunately Saturday was a bit of a day to forget. Perhaps it was acclimating to an actual NFL game or competition outside of training camp, but hopefully there are better days ahead for Scott Jr.

Stock Down: Offensive Line Play in General

There were hardly stable pockets for anyone. This was the first preseason game which means we should avoid overreacting, but offensive line depth remains a concern.