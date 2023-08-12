WATCH: Juanyeh Thomas intercepts Trevor Lawrence in Dallas Cowboys preseason opener

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off their preseason on Saturday afternoon at AT&T Stadium and within about 10 seconds they already had their first takeaway as a defense.

To be clear it took to plays for Dan Quinn’s side of the ball to pick up where they left off. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed his first pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk (who plays for his team) and his second to Juanyeh Thomas (who does not).

Juanyeh Thomas has had quite the training camp so far with the Cowboys and has received rave reviews, including stellar compliments from head coach Mike McCarthy. Coming up with an interception and/or splash play in the preseason is always a good thing so Juanyeh is only adding to all of the work that he has done.

Perhaps this is indeed an indication that the Cowboys will defense will continue to take away the ball at will this season.