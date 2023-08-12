WATCH: Jake Ferguson is looking like TE1 for the Dallas Cowboys

One of the biggest questions of the offseason for the Dallas Cowboys was who was going to take over at starting tight end with Dalton Schultz leaving to the Houston Texans in free agency.

Through the first quarter of the preseason, it appears that the answer is incredibly obvious.

Second-year man Jake Ferguson caught all three of his targets for 38 years in the period and justified the hype that many have had for him over the last few months. These are only preseason moments and plays, but they exemplify the type of talent that Ferguson has.