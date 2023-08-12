 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Jake Ferguson is looking like TE1 for the Dallas Cowboys

A strong start to the preseason for Jake Ferguson.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new

One of the biggest questions of the offseason for the Dallas Cowboys was who was going to take over at starting tight end with Dalton Schultz leaving to the Houston Texans in free agency.

Through the first quarter of the preseason, it appears that the answer is incredibly obvious.

Second-year man Jake Ferguson caught all three of his targets for 38 years in the period and justified the hype that many have had for him over the last few months. These are only preseason moments and plays, but they exemplify the type of talent that Ferguson has.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys