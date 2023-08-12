Nobody will deny it, Jalen Tolbert had a rough rookie season for the Dallas Cowboys.

But football careers are not written after one year in the NFL. Tolbert spent the offseason getting right and putting himself in a position to succeed in year two and through training camp his efforts have started to pay dividends.

What’s more is that Tolbert is now showing up in competitive action, too. With moments remaining in the first half of the team’s preseason opener Tolbert caught a pass right over the middle from quarterback Will Grier and trotted into the endzone for an easy touchdown.

Nobody is trying to overreact to a preseason touchdown, but Tolbert looks good. A little while before the score Tolbert had a great catch that showed a lot of positive effort, unfortunately it wound up coming back. The point is he looks great.

If you are looking for a cherry of positivity on top of everything consider that kicker Brandon Aubrey also made the extra point.