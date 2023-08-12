Deuce Vaughn has been one of the most popular names on the Dallas Cowboys from the moment that the team selected him in the sixth round a few months ago.

Truth be told sixth-round picks rarely generate this level of hype and while the Cowboys are, well the Cowboys, this is something that goes beyond even their own level of normalcy.

Deuce’s father Chris Vaughn works for the Cowboys and anyone who is a football fan saw the call that united the two at The Star. Saturday marked the first preseason game of the year for Dallas which meant the first opportunity for Deuce to play in a legitimate game and early on he did not disappoint.

Time will tell how much the Cowboys ultimately wind up using Deuce Vaughn throughout the course of the 2023 season, but there is a lot to like about his game. This is fun.