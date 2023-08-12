There are very few positions on the Dallas Cowboys roster that began with total and complete questions once training camp officially began.

Unfortunately for high-pressure moments kicker was one of them and somewhat remained without answer even when the team kicked off (no pun intended) preseason action on Saturday afternoon against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium.

It was just recently that the Cowboys outright released Tristan Vizcaino which left Brandon Aubrey, who most recently kicked in the USFL, as the only option on the roster. Prior to the Jaguars game beginning Mike McCarthy mentioned that the team specifically put Aubrey in a position to be the only kicker on the roster for a reason and early on he is giving them more reason to believe.

Aubrey’s first two kicks (he has only attempted two at the time of this writing) have been an extra point and field goal and most importantly he has made them both. Here’s to many more.