WATCH: Dallas Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn breaks off 26-yard gain

DEUCE IS COMING FOR IT ALL— Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) August 12, 2023
(via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/VA5Y1SSbge
Who wants more Deuce Vaughn?
More From Blogging The Boys
- Dallas Cowboys preseason: Kicker Brandon Aubrey is off to a great start so far
- Dallas Cowboys preseason: Watching Deuce Vaughn run is the most incredible thing ever
- WATCH: Jalen Tolbert catches touchdown in Dallas Cowboys preseason opener
- Cowboys vs Jaguars 2023 Week 1 preseason game live discussion II
- WATCH: Jake Ferguson is looking like TE1 for the Dallas Cowboys
- WATCH: Juanyeh Thomas intercepts Trevor Lawrence in Dallas Cowboys preseason opener
Loading comments...