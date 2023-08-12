 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Deuce Vaughn scores first touchdown for Dallas Cowboys

Deuce Vaughn with his first career score!

By RJ Ochoa
Deuce Vaughn, ladies and gentlemen.

