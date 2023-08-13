As the season approaches, many players on the Dallas Cowboys are in line for a new contract. The Dallas Cowboys have to find a way to pay right guard Zack Martin ahead of the season so he is active and playing week one. They also need to consider paying WR CeeDee Lamb and DE Micah Parsons in the future. They can create cap relief for these contracts if they extended QB Dak Prescott current contract. Prescott signed a four-year deal worth $160 million in 2021. The Cowboys do however have a potential out in Prescott’s contract in the 2024 offseason, as the deal includes two voidable years in 2025 and 2026.

It appears the team doesn’t intend to find an out in Prescott’s contract, as they are in fact looking to sign him to an extension. Signing Prescott to a second long-term extension could create current cap relief for the team, while keeping their franchise QB for even longer. With the way the market works, it would be likely that Prescott’s extension would surpass $50 million per year.

Prescott’s cap hit for the 2024 season is currently a little more than $59 million. Financially, it makes sense for the Cowboys to extend Prescott to bring this number down, allowing the team to pay their other stars and maybe add more talent from outside the organization.

With that said, many fans in Dallas have begun questioning if the team can take the next step in winning a Super Bowl with Prescott as the team’s QB. His inefficiency in the playoffs has led fans of the organization to question his future in Dallas. Many fans believe the team should play out Prescott’s contract instead of committing to him for more years.

What do you believe the Cowboys should do? Are you confident enough in Prescott as the team’s quarterback to extend him long-term? Would you rather see the team play out his contract and look at a new quarterback outside of the organization?

Leave your thoughts below in the comments. As always, thanks for reading, and go Cowboys!