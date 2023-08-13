We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 28.

S Malik Hooker

Born: 2nd April 1996 (27) - New Castle, Pennsylvania

College: Ohio State Buckeyes

Draft: 2017, Round 1, Pick 15, Indianapolis Colts

Cowboys’ safety Malik Hooker is signing a three-year contract extension worth up to $24 million that includes an $8 million signing bonus paid in the next next 15 days and $16.5 million guaranteed. The deal ties him to the team through the 2026 season.



His agent, David… pic.twitter.com/RaiUxObKzI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023

2022 Stats:

Snaps: 1,043

Defensive Snaps: 1,008 (87%)

Tackles: 62

Tackle for Loss: 2

Defensive Stops: 12

Pass Breakup: 3

Interceptions: 3

QB Rate Allowed: 82.4

Penalties: 0

College:

Malik Hooker got to Ohio State in 2014 and redshirted his first year for the Buckeyes. The following year, Hooker managed to find a role on special teams and recorded 10 tackles.

It was in 2016 when Hooker saw his opportunity come when he was given the starting role at free safety. It didn’t take long for him to impress and make an impact when he caught two interceptions during the first game of the season. He ended the season with 74 tackles (third-most on team), six tackles for loss and led the team in interceptions (seven) and in defensive touchdowns (three). His speed and acrobatic displays were highlights through the draft period when he declared. Hooker was named first-team All-Big Ten and All-American.

Cowboys Review:

It was a tough ride for Hooker when he got to the NFL. Everyone knew he was capable of playing to a high level but he spent the initial part of his time with Indianapolis recovering from surgery, and then he suffered a groin injury in training. He worked hard rehabbing and managed to get ready for Week 1 of the 2017 schedule, but by Week 7 he was on injured reserve when he tore his ACL.

In 2018, he managed to be ready for the team’s first game and looked poised to begin showcasing his skills. He ended the season playing 14 games at free safety for the Colts and help them get to the playoffs. He made 44 tackles and picked the ball off two times.

The next year, Hooker looked to continue off the back of a good season. He played 13 games and made 51 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions.

In 2020, Hooker was told the Colts would decline to use the fifth-year option as the front office felt he needed to show more. Unfortunately, just two games into the season he tore his Achilles and was placed on IR again. His game against Minnesota would mark the last game for Hooker in a Colts jersey. During the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys offered him a contract from a team that was desperate for good safety play.

Hooker’s first year for Dallas was his career year in the NFL as a coverage safety. He made 44 tackles with one interception, but what was impressive was he only allowed a 57% completion rate and a passer rating of 80.8, both career highs. In 2022, Hooker looked to keep up the solid work as a centerfielder on a fast rising defense, and he didn’t disappoint. He made 62 tackles (career high), three interceptions (second-most for Dallas), two tackles for loss and had his best game against his former team when he returned a fumble for a touchdown.

2023 Roster Projection:

Hooker has been working out solidly this offseason as he looks to maintain his free safety position. For a team that once depreciated the safety position for so many years, Hooker is a pleasant change of pace. So far, he’s exceeded expectations roaming the open field.

Hooker masterfully holds his zone while in Cover 1 or Cover 3. He’s one of the better free safeties at the moment, and some may argue the most underrated player on the roster. The front office isn't underrating him and offered him a new contract extension. Now let’s see what another year at high-safety will bring for Hooker on this much anticipated defense.

Projected 2023 Stats:

Snaps: 1,100

Tackles: 60

Tackle for Loss: 2

Defensive Stops: 14

Pass Breakup: 5

Interceptions: 2

The Big Question:

Is Malik Hooker an underrated player on this Dallas defense? Comment with your answer.