Cowboys news: Cowboys ‘SMOL” running back comes up big against Jaguars

Can’t stop the Deuce. Deuce Vaughn has an impressive showing against the Jaguars.

Deuce Vaughn’s preseason debut lived up to the hype and then some at AT&T Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as the 5-foot-5 playmaker played the majority of the second half at running back and excelled with his opportunity. Along the way for accounting for 56 total yards, Vaughn scored his first touchdown that capped a drive where he saw eight touches and accounted for 39 yards. The score ignited his new home stadium in “Deuce” chants, and led to a prodigy being born in Arlington. “It’s hard to put into words, man,” Vaughn said. “I can’t take all of the credit, all of those guys up front were blocking their butts off all game. To get in the end zone in the first preseason game, it’s a testament to all of the work that’s been put in since pre-draft.” Vaughn said earlier in training camp that proving people wrong about his size will always be part of his story, and that story etched another chapter Saturday. “Just that I belong,” he said about what he proved. “I feel like that’s the biggest thing for me coming in, just proving the people that believe in me right. It doesn’t stop now. We go back to work Monday and into the next preseason game.” Vaughn’s first big moment came on a second down around midfield when he found a crease and made a pair of defenders miss with quick cuts and deceptive physicality. “Great blocking,” he said about what went right. “It opened up real nice, got me to the second level and that’s where I excel. It’s hard to really put into words, but anytime you got a safety one-on-one, I like myself.” “I never notice the crowd whenever I’m playing,” he said with a laugh. “I’m so locked in but knowing that support is there is huge. The crowd was electric tonight.”

Following the injury to Chuma Edoga, the depth of the Cowboys offensive line could be in trouble.

Tyron Smith has looked really sharp in camp, but Edoga would have been a solid guy to step in if Smith went down again. This injury may not even be anything, and he could be fine tomorrow. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News noted on Thursday afternoon that the initial belief is that Edoga hyperextended his right knee. Thank goodness. LOOKING AHEAD This is why I don’t want the starters to even play in the preseason games. You never know when something like this is going to happen. The Cowboys play their first preseason game this afternoon against the Jaguars. Most of the starters will probably sit, but Doug Peterson said his squad will be playing most of their starters for at least part of the game. Look for guys like Josh Ball and others to take snaps on the offensive line. Edoga was slated to start the game this afternoon I really like the state of this team. We will see how they do when the games count in September, but as long as they avoid any other scares like Thursday, they should be awesome. Martin is still a question mark. He will probably hold out until week one against the Giants in September. The future Hall of Fame guard doesn’t need training camp anyway, but! When you think about it. He is a LEADER of this team. A guy everyone looks up to, and he’s not there.

These young Cowboys put their best foot forward and might a few be ready for the big time.

Jake Ferguson ready for TE1 duties? With Dalton Schultz now the man for the Houston Texans, Ferguson is set to be the starting tight end in his second season. It’s just the first preseason game, but he showed fans why they should feel confident in him. Ferguson, who finished with three catches for 38 yards, made tough catches, including one in the air that resulted in a flag after a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Jags defender. Ferguson hung on anyways and hardly looked rattled from the big hit. Ferguson showed flashes as a rookie, and looks set to produce even more this season. Mazi Smith gets tons of reps Lingering knee issues weren’t going to keep Dallas’ first-round pick off the field in his NFL debut, even if it is just preseason.He played deep into the second quarter, and though he finished with just one tackle on the stat sheet, Smith was consistently helping plug the lane with his massive frame. Look for him to make a bigger impact as the preseason treads on. Jalen Tolbert set for breakout? After a struggle-filled rookie year, a lot is expected of Tolbert this season, but he showed confidence on Saturday and impressed even on the plays that didn’t count. He had big 30-yard catch on the left sidelines at the end of the second quarter that was called back due to offensive pass interference but got his redemption a few plays later after getting open through the middle of the red zone for a score to finally put Dallas on the board. Tolbert finished with two catches for 29 yards and the score. He could be set for even more production in Dallas’ second preseason game.

These Cowboys put themselves behind the 8-ball with their performance on Satuday.

WR KaVontae Turpin: Mike McCarthy had suggested the Pro Bowl returner wouldn’t get special teams reps on Sunday, but on the first punt return of the game, it was Turping fielding the football. Unfortunately, he fumbled in the return and the Jags turned it into a touchdown. He had one catch for a 15-yard touchdown but drew only one additional target. Rough start for somebody the head coach thinks “needs” to take the next step on offense. He needs to do more. RB Malik Davis: Pass protection is supposed to be one of the biggest changes on the Cowboys’ offense with McCarthy taking the reigns. Davis missed a key blitz pick-up on what was a drive-killing sack. He ended the game with three rushing yards in four rush attempts with Dowdle taking over after the first few drives. RB Rico Dowdle: Unfortunately, Dowdle didn’t separate himself from Davis despite the opportunity. He was two yards away from making one of the best plays of the day as he caught a checkdown pass and turned upfield to turn it into a 20+ yard touchdown. However, he fumbled at the two-yard line, making that effort go to waste. He averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

A few key takeaways from Saturday’s game against Jacksonville.

DeMarvion Overshown and Damone Clark Do you like your linebackers athletic? Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys. We got a glimpse of Damone Clark last season and it was hopeful, even inspiring given his injury. He looked much the same in this game, making plays everywhere. Now he has a running partner. DeMarvion Overshown was a missile aimed for the ball. 11 total tackles between the two in basically part of a game. Leighton Vander Esch will be in there this year, but Cowboys fans can dream about the potential of Clark and Overshown down the road. Will Grier It doesn’t seem likely that Will Grier will be challenging Cooper Rush for QB2. Sure, Grier threw for more yards and had two touchdowns, but he mixed in the flash with the crash. He threw a terrible interception, threw another that was wiped out by a penalty, and showed poor pocket awareness on numerous plays. In the face of one blitz, he froze in the pocket instead of scrambling for his life. The offensive line wasn’t doing anyone any favors out there, but Rush looked more composed and more capable of being a steadying influence if called upon.

