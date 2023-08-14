In case you were unaware the Dallas Cowboys returned to Oxnard following their preseason opener, yes the opener that took place in their home building of AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys will finish the week with a road preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks before making their way back to The Star in Frisco. With a game in the rearview mirror and more and more football activities happening there are unfortunately a few injury situations to get updates on.

A bit before Mike McCarthy took to the podium on Monday, ESPN’s Todd Archer noted that cornerback Nahshon Wright is dealing with a “slight” ankle sprain and that Malik Jefferson, who left the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, has a foot sprain. McCarthy added that Jefferson could play this week but that Wright likely will not.

Mike McCarthy said Jefferson has a chance to play this week but Wright would be “hard pressed” to go. https://t.co/RSZvriYrMz — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 14, 2023

There is still a long way to go in the preseason so we will see how all of this unfolds. Both Wright and Jefferson are working on securing roster spots so need reps as soon as possible.