The last few days have been rather busy for the Dallas Cowboys.

Saturday marked the beginning of their preseason, but time in the Lone Star State was short-lived. They returned to California to conclude that portion of training camp before a road preseason contest against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.

In the middle of all of that, something seismic happened. A contract agreement with one of the team’s most important players was reached.

Obviously Zack Martin has been holding out of training camp to this point in hopes of a new deal with the Cowboys. The situation finally came to an end on Monday when he and the team agreed to a reworked deal. He’s back!

Cowboys and All-Pro guard/team captain Zack Martin reached agreement on a reworked deal, per sources. The new deal will pay him north of $18 million in each of the next two years. Martin was scheduled to be at $13.5 million this year and $14 million next year, so it's an…

This seems like a win-win for everyone involved. Zack Martin is now making more money and being paid near the top of the market as far as interior linemen in the NFL are concerned, meanwhile the Cowboys did not have to break the bank to get it done.

All told this always seemed like the most logical conclusion to Martin’s holdout saga. It is over. We made it.