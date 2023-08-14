Ezekiel Elliott has officially found a new home.

The Dallas Cowboys released their former first-round running back at the beginning of this offseason and to this point there has been a lot of chatter about where he might continue his NFL career. Zeke had recently taken a visit to the New England Patriots and with the preseason now in official swing it seems the proper stars have aligned.

Zeke is officially headed to Boston.

The #Patriots are expected to sign former #Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M after his successful FA visit earlier in camp, per me and @TomPelissero. Some backfield help for NE and a new home for Zeke… who plans to rock his No. 15 from college. pic.twitter.com/LrdbpHp17h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2023

The Cowboys have really re-made their identity as far as the running back room is concerned with their devotion to Tony Pollard (who was given the franchise tag this offseason) and the likes of Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle. Those guys are all battling for playing time this year behind Pollard.

Dallas hosts New England this season in Week 4 so the Cowboys will see their former running back up close and live in action. It will surely be interesting.