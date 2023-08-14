 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to sign with New England Patriots, returns Week 4

The Cowboys will see their former first-round pick soon enough.

By RJ Ochoa
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott has officially found a new home.

The Dallas Cowboys released their former first-round running back at the beginning of this offseason and to this point there has been a lot of chatter about where he might continue his NFL career. Zeke had recently taken a visit to the New England Patriots and with the preseason now in official swing it seems the proper stars have aligned.

Zeke is officially headed to Boston.

The Cowboys have really re-made their identity as far as the running back room is concerned with their devotion to Tony Pollard (who was given the franchise tag this offseason) and the likes of Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle. Those guys are all battling for playing time this year behind Pollard.

Dallas hosts New England this season in Week 4 so the Cowboys will see their former running back up close and live in action. It will surely be interesting.

