 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dallas Cowboys training camp Twitter coverage: Zack Martin is back

A picture and video review of today’s Cowboys practice in Oxnard.

By Mike Poland
/ new
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

This week marks the final week of practices in Oxnard.

The Dallas Cowboys were back in practice after their first preseason game on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Yesterday’s practice was more relaxed with a lot of drill work and walk-throughs.

Here are some of the highlights and plays at today’s practice.

Zack Martin is officially back after a brief spell away as the Cowboys agree to a reworked contract for the future Hall of Fame lineman.

The starting offensive line got together for the first time.

We have a kicker update for Brandon Aubrey. He made both extra point attempts which is a plus.

Defense got to work and with 26 days until kickoff, number 26 made some plays.

The Cowboys pass rush came to town.

DeMarvion Overshown keeps showing up.

On the opposite side, Jalen Tolbert continues to make his case for the WR4 position.

And snapping at his heels is Jalen Brooks.

He’s the people’s choice after the weekend, and he keeps making plays today.

Tony Pollard came in as well to get some work.

Brandin Cooks makes an impressive play.

CATCH OF THE DAY

And finally some roster news to end the day.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys