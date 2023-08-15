This week marks the final week of practices in Oxnard.

The Dallas Cowboys were back in practice after their first preseason game on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Yesterday’s practice was more relaxed with a lot of drill work and walk-throughs.

Walk-thru mock game for the #Cowboys today. No sign of Nashon Wright or Malik Jefferson at practice today that I can see at the moment. McCarthy told us there is “nothing concrete” - Malik has a chance for Saturday while Nashon would be “hard pressed” to go this week pic.twitter.com/enxBDPtlic — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) August 14, 2023

Here are some of the highlights and plays at today’s practice.

Zack Martin is officially back after a brief spell away as the Cowboys agree to a reworked contract for the future Hall of Fame lineman.

The starting offensive line got together for the first time.

For the first time in training camp:



LT: Tyron Smith

LG: Tyler Smith

C: Tyler Biadasz

RG: Zack Martin

RT: Terence Steele#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/71bSMtIKnK — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 15, 2023

We have a kicker update for Brandon Aubrey. He made both extra point attempts which is a plus.

Brandon Aubrey went 7/8 in FG attempts to start practice — his longest made/attempted being 40 yards (also the distance of his lone miss that went narrowly outside).



2/2 from XP distance. #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 15, 2023

Defense got to work and with 26 days until kickoff, number 26 made some plays.

Interception for DaRon Bland in goal line one-on-ones #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/2XnRKX0ZCu — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 15, 2023

The Cowboys pass rush came to town.

This pass rush is just too much sometimes… #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/olXaTWtpeg — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 15, 2023

DeMarvion Overshown keeps showing up.

DeMarvion Overshown with TFL. pic.twitter.com/c88uE9xZS8 — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 15, 2023

On the opposite side, Jalen Tolbert continues to make his case for the WR4 position.

Jalen Tolbert dicing folks up today #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/39fffHDK16 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 15, 2023

And snapping at his heels is Jalen Brooks.

Jalen Brooks has had a pair of athletic grabs today #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/wN4M3WOE8I — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 15, 2023

He’s the people’s choice after the weekend, and he keeps making plays today.

Deuce Vaughn on fourth and two. pic.twitter.com/7aMsCwJlAL — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 15, 2023

Tony Pollard came in as well to get some work.

Tony Pollard strolling into the end zone here #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/syyhwTzeFF — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 15, 2023

Brandin Cooks makes an impressive play.

Brandin Cooks makes the contested catch against Trevon Diggs for a first down. #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/QNb6BPPhna — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 15, 2023

CATCH OF THE DAY

And finally some roster news to end the day.

Micah Parsons said he got kicked in the leg and he’s going to get it looked at. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 15, 2023

Of note, WR David Durden is back on the practice field today after suffering a concussion earlier in training camp. #DallasCowboys — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 15, 2023