The Cowboys can prepare for life with Zack Martin at right guard again.

In the new deal, the 32-year-old will reportedly earn more than $18 million in each of the next two years, guaranteed. The team captain was set to see $13.5 million this year and $14 million next year, so this is a significant pay raise. This comes after he reportedly didn’t show up to training the past few weeks because of a contract dispute. Last month, reports began to circulate that the eight-time Pro Bowl guard was unhappy with his current compensation and would consider skipping training camp. In the face of a contract holdout, Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones told reporters that “nothing” needed to happen, adding that Martin would “come to camp when he comes to camp.”

The Patriots’ week four visit to AT&T Stadium just got a lot more interesting.

Elliott was released by the Cowboys this offseason after seven seasons with the club. The 28-year-old had a free-agent visit with the Patriots on July 29. Earlier Monday, Elliott posted a picture of himself with a new look. It ended up being a clue that he had a new team. Elliott later revealed Monday that he will wear No. 15 in New England, his number during his illustrious college career at Ohio State. The Patriots added a needed element to their backfield with the signing of Elliott. Rapoport reports that while the team loves Rhamondre Stevenson, New England had been seeking a back like Zeke who specializes in running between the tackles. Add in Elliott’s prowess as a pass-blocker and Bill Belichick’s squad got itself a useful component to the backfield. Remaining Patriots RBs will have to fight for a roster spot upon the arrival of Elliott, however, with veteran Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor and CJ Marable left in a crowded room.

How much confidence should the Cowboys have in Brandon Aubrey after one preseason game?

COWBOYS UNDERVALUE A VALUABLE POSITION Dallas needs to do a better job finding a kicker. The position can ultimately win or lose enough games to determine playoff positioning – or if making the playoffs will happen at all. Dragging guys off the street — or off of minor league rosters that would struggle to beat the best college teams — and hoping for a miracle is not the best approach. Barring a trade with the Chargers – who would be insane to let Dicker get away – the Cowboys are going to have to hope they can find the next Tucker/Dicker. This time, they need to draft him before some other team can.

The Deuce Vaughn hype train will not be stopped after his preseason debut.

Backup Running Back Dallas is expected to have Pro Bowler Tony Pollard in the lineup by Week 1. Pollard is working his way back from leg surgery, but is progressing well and should take over as the lead back for the first time in his career this season. It’s a role Pollard has never filled before, as he’s spent his career splitting time with former Cowboys standout Ezekiel Elliott. Ensuring that Pollard lasts the regular season has to be a priority for Dallas. This is why the battle to be RB2 is more important for the Cowboys than it is for some teams. Dallas doesn’t have a ton of proven talent, with special-teamer Rico Dowdle, 2022 undrafted free agent Malik Davis and rookie Deuce Vaughn vying for the role. All three backs saw time in the preseason opener, and all three contributed in the rushing and receiving games. Only Vaughn, however, really impressed on the ground, finishing with 50 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. He appeared every bit as explosive as he was at Kansas State. “It’s not college, you wonder if you can go to the speed and be successful. It gives me a lot of confidence,” Vaughn said, per Nick Harris of the team’s official website. At 5’5” and 179 pounds, Vaughn isn’t built to see a significant workload, so he’s likely to be part of a three-deep rotation. However, he’s the biggest home-run threat of the bunch and will see plenty of opportunities behind Pollard. Predicted Winner: Vaughn

Getting the ball to playmakers in space more could be a major improvement in Mike McCarthy’s offense.

CeeDee Lamb leads the league in yards after the catch CeeDee Lamb proved last year that he’s capable of being this team’s top receiving option, setting career highs with 107 catches, 1,359 yards, and nine touchdowns. He also finally started to replicate his gaudy after-the-catch ability from college, as Lamb jumped into the top 10 of receivers in yards after the catch (YAC) in 2022, ranking eighth. He was just two yards behind Deebo Samuel and five yards behind Davante Adams. Lamb figures to have even more opportunities to rack up the YAC in 2023. For starters, he won’t be getting doubled as often with Brandin Cooks and a more healthy Michael Gallup on the field. More importantly, though, is Lamb will be getting the ball earlier in the play as a result of the tweaks McCarthy is making to this offense. That means more separation at the catch point and more routes where Lamb can catch the ball in stride rather than being stationary, something he’s done all too often lately. Justin Jefferson led the league in YAC last year with 632 yards, and A.J. Brown was in second with 565. With the amount of passes that should be thrown Lamb’s way, as well as the likely increase in opportunities for YAC, Lamb should be more than capable of leading the league in this category.

