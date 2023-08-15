The Dallas Cowboys are back in action this week and it is a game that will likely require some coffee ahead of time considering kickoff does not even start until 10 pm ET. Prepare yourselves, my friends.

Even though we will be burning the midnight oil, it will be fun to see the Cowboys play another exhibition game. Like the first one (and the next one), the scores of these games do not matter, but the information that we can glean from them is very valuable.

As the games are a bit meaningless, it is difficult to take away any hard conclusions from what the team has to say about them with things like the depth charts that precede the contests. Last week saw Dallas drop their first unofficial depth chart of the season and this week they have done it again.

In case you are wondering - I will save you the time in terms of comparisons - there are no changes from last week to this one. Womp womp.

Truth be told there don’t need to be any changes. We are one preseason game in and still have a long ways to go in terms of data collection for the purposes of putting together the entire puzzle here.

Nevertheless, another unofficial depth chart has arrived.