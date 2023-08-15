The Dallas Cowboys offense looked like one of the league's best at times last season despite the talent at the wide receiver position being a bit underwhelming. Fast forward to 2023, the addition of Brandin Cooks in the offseason has people around the team excited for this new-look group.

While everybody is rightfully excited about Cooks and what he will bring, there is another player emerging this training camp that looks like he may factor into the playmakers on this offense. That person is none other than second-year wide receiver Jalen Tolbert.

Tolbert continues to impress in training camp and in Tuesday’s practice that impressive streak continued. This time Tolbert showed out in the back of the endzone with a beautiful toe-tap touchdown over rookie cornerback Eric Scott Jr.

If Tolbert is able to translate the level of play he has shown throughout this training camp and really has turned the corner after a lackluster rookie campaign, it could pay massive dividends for this already potent offensive attack.

The Cowboys will need a solid WR4 because injuries always happen, and in games players need a rest. Tolbert being a capable number four receiver would go a long way toward making the offense elite.