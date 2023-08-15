 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys training camp 2023: Jalen Tolbert makes a toe-tap grab

If Jalen Tolbert rounds into form this year it could be a very good thing for the Dallas Cowboys.

By Tony Catalina
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys offense looked like one of the league's best at times last season despite the talent at the wide receiver position being a bit underwhelming. Fast forward to 2023, the addition of Brandin Cooks in the offseason has people around the team excited for this new-look group.

While everybody is rightfully excited about Cooks and what he will bring, there is another player emerging this training camp that looks like he may factor into the playmakers on this offense. That person is none other than second-year wide receiver Jalen Tolbert.

Tolbert continues to impress in training camp and in Tuesday’s practice that impressive streak continued. This time Tolbert showed out in the back of the endzone with a beautiful toe-tap touchdown over rookie cornerback Eric Scott Jr.

If Tolbert is able to translate the level of play he has shown throughout this training camp and really has turned the corner after a lackluster rookie campaign, it could pay massive dividends for this already potent offensive attack.

The Cowboys will need a solid WR4 because injuries always happen, and in games players need a rest. Tolbert being a capable number four receiver would go a long way toward making the offense elite.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys