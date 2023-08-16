We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 25.

CB Nahshon Wright

Born: 23rd September 1998 (24) - Hayward, California

College: Oregon State Beavers

Draft: 2021, Round 3, Pick 99, Dallas Cowboys

Think the Cowboys are trying to upgrade their defense this draft?



No. 12: Micah Parsons, LB

No. 44: Kelvin Joseph, CB

No. 75: Osa Odighizuwa, DT

No. 84: Chauncey Golston, DE

No. 99: Nahshon Wright, CB

No. 115: Jabril Cox, LB



6 picks, 6 defensive players pic.twitter.com/YmRuGtWYQr — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) May 1, 2021

2022 Stats:

Snaps: 249

Defensive Snaps: 128 (11%)

Tackles: 23

Tackle for Loss: 1

Defensive Stops: 7

Pass Breakup: 4

Interceptions: 1

QB Rate Allowed: 75.8

Penalties: 0

Nahshon Wright is dealing with a slight high ankle sprain suffered in the Jacksonville game. He was wearing a protective boot afterward. Malik Jefferson has a foot sprain. Unclear how much time either will miss. Mike McCarthy meeting with media soon. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 14, 2023

College:

Nahshon Wright started his college career at Laney College. In 2018, he helped the team win a California state championship for junior colleges. He finished the year with 17 tackles, four interceptions and three pass breakups.

In 2019, Wright transferred to Oregon State and as a sophomore played in all 12 games. He made 34 tackles and made three interceptions. His junior would see a reduced season due to Covid, starting in only six games. He made 30 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

Nahshon Wright with TD saving PBU on Sean McKeon #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/2xre3mrGbp — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 10, 2023

Cowboys Review:

It’s been quiet for Wright so far at Dallas. He was drafted early based on most analyst rankings, but Dallas decided to take him before everyone expected due to him hitting thresholds the Cowboys defensive staff prioritized. Wright was part of a draft class where everyone learned a lot about arm length that year. So far, Wright has mostly played on special teams. He’s most remembered for the punt where he touched the ball allowing the Denver Broncos to recover and get the ball back. During the Week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans last season, Wright saw the most action. Although he did allow seven receptions, he made nine tackles and an interception.

2023 Roster Projection:

Wright has a very tall and lanky frame. This both helps and hinders him. Due to his height and long reach, he can win jump balls or reach over receivers for the ball. This is something which we’ve seen when he’s had the chance both in games and in training camp, like with his interception against Jalen Tolbert. On the other side, his size and frame means he lacks physicality and strength.

Being a top-100 draft pick, when the Cowboys could have taken plenty of other options that were available, leaves Wright with a lot of pressure to perform. Could we be seeing the player we hoped he could be start to come to light? It’s possible and let’s hope so. Expect a floor of much the same we’ve seen so far as a special team player, and ceiling of winning the CB4 role. Dealing with a foot injury leaves questions as to how much he can now practice and impress before decisions are made.

The reports of Nahshon Wright’s roster demise have been greatly exaggerated.



Big interception by the young #Cowboys CB pic.twitter.com/TZfXbXPrWP — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) July 27, 2023

2023 Projected Stats:

Snaps: 300

Tackles: 47

Tackle for Loss: 3

Defensive Stops: 15

Pass Breakup: 7

Interceptions: 1

The Big Question:

Can Nahshon Wright win the fourth cornerback role? Answer in the comments.