We are getting close to the start of the 2023 NFL season. Each week here at Blogging The Boys, we’ll be running surveys to gauge how you are feeling about the Dallas Cowboys season. Our first one starts with a very basic premise, how confident are you in the direction of the Cowboys?

Dallas has had a good offseason by most accounts. The additions of Brandin Cooks on offense and Stephon Gilmore on defense were both quality moves that didn’t cost the team a lot. They were able to re-sign most of the free agents they wanted including guys like Donovan Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch.

On the other hand, there are always issues. The kicking game is under the microscope. The offensive line depth is an issue, and the Cowboys are installing a slightly different offense under Mike McCarthy and Brian Schottenheimer after the departure of Kellen Moore.

So now that were are almost done with training camp, and the team is preparing for their second preseason game, how are you feeling about things? Take the survey below, then hit up the comments and tell us your thoughts.

