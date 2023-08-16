The man is back, and his name is Zack.

The Cowboys offensive coaching staff room erupted Monday after news that Zack Martin had agreed to a reworked contract with the team. The All-Pro guard then received cheers as he ran onto the practice field Tuesday for the first time this training camp. Who says offensive linemen go unnoticed? “There were a lot of high-fives and hugs all day and night yesterday once he got in,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I think that shows you what he means to us and what he means to our football team, especially the offense.” The Cowboys’ plan is for Martin to get up to speed in individual drills before advancing to team drills next week when they return home. “He’s been training, so he just wants to get in his pads and get moving,” McCarthy said. “We’ll see how that goes and maybe do a little more tomorrow. We’re going to be smart with him.”

Martin instantly makes the whole offense better.

Because when Zack returns to practice for the first time this week and lines up at right guard, you can best believe the right guard position is now appreciably better. Also, say the same for the center and right tackle, too. Now, if we want to get cute here, we can probably make a case for the quarterback, the running back, tight ends, receivers and maybe the other two O-linemen on the left side. Sure, a player like Zack Martin probably makes the entire offense better. Not disputing that, but for this column’s sake, let’s leave it to the two guys around him. Just like that, Terence Steele’s job will get a little easier at right tackle. Just like that, Tyler Biadasz should have a little more success at center. And we’re talking about two players who are young, up-and-coming and probably getting close to becoming somewhat elite at their own position. Biadasz made the Pro Bowl last year as an alternate. Steele was having his best season of his career before an ACL injury in December but he’s back now and might one of the next players to sign a multi-year contract.

It’s a pretty good situation when kicker is your biggest concern.

12. Dallas Cowboys Chances to make the playoffs: 65.1% Chances to play in the Super Bowl: 13% Biggest flaw: Kicking For a team with a loaded roster on offense and defense, the Cowboys have one glaring concern on special teams. It probably isn’t a surprise they let Brett Maher leave this offseason after the veteran missed five of six extra points during the postseason, but it’s a little worrying that they didn’t land on a reliable replacement. Journeyman kicker Tristan Vizcaino had first crack at the job, but after struggling in camp, he was cut last week. The only kicker on the roster is former Toronto FC draft pick Brandon Aubrey, who was 32-for-37 on field goals and 57-for-59 on extra points during two seasons in the USFL. Aubrey has never attempted a kick in the NFL. The Cowboys could still add a veteran, especially as players are cut from camp competitions over the next few weeks. Maher didn’t sign with Dallas until mid-August last year and had been enjoying a solid season before he seemed to lose the ability to kick extra points in January. There’s nothing wrong with going with an unknown option at kicker, but in a season in which the Cowboys see themselves as Super Bowl contenders, I’m surprised team owner Jerry Jones hasn’t been more aggressive in pursuing a known quantity.

Mike McCarthy gives a gracious quote for Zeke and the Pats.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Brandon Loree, David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.