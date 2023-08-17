Gronk riding the Cowboys hype train.

Former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski unveiled his Super Bowl prediction on Wednesday, and it may come as a shocker. “I’m gonna go with the Dallas Cowboys,” the Fox Sports analyst and four-time Super Bowl champion said on FanDuel’s “Up and Adams. “I mean, they’ve been making the playoffs every year. This is the year they get over that edge.” Betting on Dallas to hoist its sixth Lombardi Trophy isn’t baseless. The Cowboys are coming off consecutive 12-win seasons and upgraded their roster this offseason, acquiring wide receiver Brandin Cooks and former Defensive Player of the Year cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Plus, Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons should reach another level this season after finishing second in DPOY voting for two straight seasons. Per OddsChecker, he’s favored to win the award. However, Dallas faces a difficult road to the Super Bowl. It’s tied with the Patriots and Giants for the third-most difficult schedule in the NFL, via NFL Research. And the Cowboys aren’t the top team in the NFC East since Philadelphia is the defending conference champion.

It feels like Cooper Rush has QB2 locked up.

I was surprised to see that Cooper Rush only played one quarter against Jacksonville while Will Grier played three. Thought the playing time might be split more evenly. Does that lead us to believe they were somewhat protecting Rush and the battle for the second quarterback job isn’t all that close? – Steve Reynolds/Waco, TX Nick Harris: I was also surprised to see Cooper Rush not get as much run as Will Grier in the preseason opener, but I’m with you in believing that the writing is probably on the wall telling us that the gap in the QB2 race is fairly large. Rush’s ability to step in last year and lead Dallas to a 4-1 record spoke volumes about his potential as a backup, and he’s paired that with a really strong camp in Oxnard to solidify that position. On top of that, Grier has had some moments at camp where things have been off line and errant. I don’t see that battle as even a battle at this point. Mickey: I would think not very. Now they might give Cooper Rush more reps in preseason games 2 and 3, but from what we’ve seen in practice, they are giving Willi Grier every opportunity to prove he belongs on the 53-man roster. Remember, Grier hasn’t played in a game since preseason in 2022 and though active as Rush’s backup those five games Dak Prescott missed, with Rush starting, he never took a snap. Also, if he proves he’s good enough to be the third QB on the 53, then under the new QB rule, he can be active on game day without counting against the 48. That is the decision concerning the backup QBs.

Jalen Tolbert has looked like a different player this training camp.

Jalen Tolbert has had to wait his turn and be patient. Now though, he feels he is ready to push on. Especially after a training camp that has seen him make steady progress. Saturday evening in the Dallas Cowboys home preseason opener he manages two catches for a total of 29 yards, but he snagged the first Cowboys touchdown of this warmup season. Tolbert ran a perfect route, and Will Grier had enough time to run down his checks and find the receiver wide-open down the middle. The score came as time ran down in the first half in what would end as a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-23. His 17-yard score will be one of relief but also a testament to the hard work he has put in. He was only targeted twice, but such is his new attitude and approach he snagged both, and the score was the most pleasing. “It was fun to get back out there and compete with my brothers. Make plays when my number was called and continue to build on how camp is going.” A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jalen Tolbert had some issues with transition out of college. Now it feels like he is on the rise at the right time. He redshirted through his freshman year at South Alabama due to a knee injury.

Curious as to the particulars of Zeke’s new contract? Here is the deal in detail.

He gets a signing bonus of $600,000 and a base salary of $1.55 million. (The salary reduces to $1 million if he suffers a season-ending injury before the first game of the regular season.) He also has $50,000 per game tied to being on the active roster. That’s another $850,000, in all. He also has $3 million in potential incentives. They fall into two categories, and are earned $300,000 at a time. For 975 yards from scrimmage, he gets $300,000. For 1,100 yards from scrimmage, he gets another $300,000. Ditto at 1,225 yards from scrimmage, 1,350 yards from scrimmage and 1,475 yards from scrimmage, up to $1.5 million. He also gets $300,000 for participating in 50 percent of the offensive snaps. Another $300,000 is added at 55 percent, 60 percent, 65 percent, and 70 percent. Thus, Elliott gets $6 million if he suits up for every regular-season game, if he generates more than 1,475 yards from scrimmage, and if he’s on the field for at least 70 percent of the offensive snaps.

