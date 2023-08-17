After falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason game 28-23, the team takes on the Seattle Seahawks this Saturday evening. With the game being played in Seattle, it will be a late evening if you live on the east coast. The game starts at 10:00 pm ET, or 9:00 pm CT.

The rookies looked very good for the Cowboys in their first preseason game, hoping to build on it in their second game of action. Fans will be clamoring for more Deuce Vaughn opportunities as he was absolutely electric against the Jaguars.

Pick up on aisle 42… It’s some sleepy Jags laying on top each other. This was not friendly… Deuce Vaughn you are filthy!pic.twitter.com/uy62f8sLdk — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 14, 2023

Position battles in the wide receiver and cornerback rooms will be intriguing to watch throughout the rest of preseason. There will be some tough decisions that have to be made when the team cuts down to their final 53-man roster on August 29.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey will continue trying to solidify himself as the team’s kicker on Saturday. Last week Aubrey converted his only field goal attempt of the game, however, he also missed one of three extra-point attempts. Aubrey can not afford to miss many of those if he wants to claim that kicking spot in week one against the New York Giants.

What will you be paying close attention to on Saturday? What players do you hope to see build on their performance last week? What player do you believe is in need of a big performance to solidify his position on the team? Let us know in the comments.

Thanks for reading and as always, go Cowboys!