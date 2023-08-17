When the Dallas Cowboys selected Micah Parsons in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, no one, including the Cowboys themselves, could have imagined the level of success he would have during his first two years in the league. In two seasons, Parsons has totaled 33 TFL, 26.5 sacks, and is widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in all of football. The former Nittany Lion also has won a Defensive Rookie of The Year award, and been named a First-Team All-Pro in back-to-back seasons.

Parsons is still only 24 years old, he won’t turn 25 until next May, making his early career production even more impressive. Parsons’ production has earned him tons of respect around the league. So much so that in a recent article by The Athletic, Parsons was named the second-best player in the NFL under 25 years of age.

Vikings’ wide receiver Justin Jefferson was the only player that ranked ahead of Parsons.

Here’s what the article had to say about Dallas’ star pass-rusher.

Few could have anticipated Parsons displaying the dominance and versatility he has in his first two NFL seasons. He’s already a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection and has talent evaluators and coaches believing he could rank among the all-time greats at his position once his career is over.

There aren’t many players in the history of the NFL that have been talked about as potential all-time greats just two years into their careers. Parsons is in rare company.

Earlier this month the 24-year-old said he wants to go down as not just a Hall of Famer, but as one of the greatest Hall of Famers of all time.

“I don’t think I just want to make the Hall of Fame, I want to be known as one of the greatest Hall of Famers,” Parsons said. “There’s categories to everything. There’s good, there’s great, and there’s perfect.

Two seasons into his NFL career Micah Parsons is well on his way to becoming one of the best defensive players in Cowboys’ history. If he keeps up this level of production, he won’t just be one of Dallas’ best players, he’ll be one of the best players in the history of the league.

The question is - would you take Justin Jefferson over Micah Parsons at this point in their careers? Hit the comments and tell us who you would take and why.