Like we did last season, we’ll be surveying Cowboys fans to see how they feel about the direction of the team, and about specific issues as the season rolls on in 2023.

We have the results of our first survey which was around one basic question - are you confident in the direction of the team? The Cowboys have had what most observers would say was a successful offseason. The trades that brought Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore to the team are the most noteworthy moves that were made. Cooks addressed the team not having a true wide receiver weapon behind CeeDee Lamb, and Gilmore shored up a cornerback group alongside Trevon Diggs.

So just what percentage of Cowboys fans feel confident in the direction of the team? 81%!

That’s a really high number of Cowboys fans to agree on anything, let alone something positive about the team.

Thanks to everyone who voted in the survey and we’ll be doing every week throughout the season. Now hit the comments and let us know what you think about the direction of the Cowboys. What specifically are you feeling confident about?

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.