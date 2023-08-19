Preseason game number two has arrived for the Dallas Cowboys. They will head out to the Pacific Northwest for a game with the Seattle Seahawks.

It still seems unlikely that many of the Cowboys starters will dress for this game. They are dealing with a few injuries that will likely keep players out of the game. Chuma Edoga and Ronald Jones will miss their second preseason games this year. Nahshon Wright and Malik Jefferson might not be able to go this week after getting injured in the previous week’s game. Dallas hopes defensive lineman rookie Viliami Fehoko Jr. can go after he missed the first preseason game.

The Cowboys have some good roster battles going on at backup running back, wide receiver, tight end and cornerback. They also are working through the depth on the offensive line. We’ll see if any starters get some run on Saturday, but it’s more likely the backups will battle once again.

Here is what you need to know for the game.

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Aug 19th, 2023

Game time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV channel: NFL Network (Local below at 506 Sports)

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Dallas SiriusXM 88 and 808 SXM App | Seattle SiriusXM 225 or 828 SXM App

Streaming: Sling TV

Cowboys record: (0-1)

Seattle record: (1-0)

Odds: Dallas +7, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 24 - Seahawks 21

Enemy blog: Field Gulls

Twitter: @BloggingTheBoys

Facebook: Please Like us!

Podcast: Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys podcast network!

Apple users subscribe right here.

Spotify users subscribe right here.