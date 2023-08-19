The time has come for another Dallas Cowboys preseason game. Dallas will play a season game tonight, but it will likely ripple into tomorrow for many of us. Kickoff is set for 10pm ET/9pm CT (here is all the info you need for how to watch or listen) so put a pot of coffee on or move forward however you’d like.

As has become a new tradition around here we have another BTB Bingo card for you to play along with throughout the contest. We will be doing this every week and you can always access the cards here at Blogging The Boys.

The entire point of this is to just have fun and have something as a companion to the game if you are looking for one.

Hopefully the game is a lot of fun in a lot of ways as there are still questions that we each have about this Cowboys team. Here’s to answering them and filling out this card!