The second preseason game of the year for the Dallas Cowboys began in a somewhat optimistic way until things seemed to take a turn.

Never mind the fact that the Cowboys had a billion penalties in the second quarter, what we are talking about is the injury suffered by rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. While pursuing a tackle Overshown went down and Cowboys fans everywhere held their breath. He ultimately made it to the sideline on his own before being carted to the locker room where he was ruled out for the rest of the game (Matt Waletzko was also ruled out for the game with a shoulder injury - not the shoulder from last year - but did return to the sideline).

The initial reports are not good ones. The Cowboys are worried that Overshown tore his left ACL.

Cowboys fear that rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown may have torn his left ACL in tonight's game vs. Seahawks, two people familiar with situation said. An MRI, however, is needed to grasp injury's nature. Team hopes for good news, but there's concern on talented third-round pick. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 20, 2023

You obviously never want to see this, and it is worth reiterating what is in the report here in that an MRI will be the official ruling on Overshown’s full status. Obviously things to not feel great right now, though.

Overshown was having a tremendous training camp and preseason before this injury.

Update: 12:05am ET

Like with our initial Overshown post, there is a necessary injury update shortly after the time of publishing. Cowboys rookie tight end John Stephens Jr. has been ruled out of the game as well with a knee injury.

TE John Stephens is out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 20, 2023

At the time of this particular publishing Stephens, Overshown and Matt Waletzko have all been ruled out of the game with different injuries.