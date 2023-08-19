 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys injury updates: Rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown reportedly feared to have torn left ACL

A tough report for the rookie linebacker.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The second preseason game of the year for the Dallas Cowboys began in a somewhat optimistic way until things seemed to take a turn.

Never mind the fact that the Cowboys had a billion penalties in the second quarter, what we are talking about is the injury suffered by rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. While pursuing a tackle Overshown went down and Cowboys fans everywhere held their breath. He ultimately made it to the sideline on his own before being carted to the locker room where he was ruled out for the rest of the game (Matt Waletzko was also ruled out for the game with a shoulder injury - not the shoulder from last year - but did return to the sideline).

The initial reports are not good ones. The Cowboys are worried that Overshown tore his left ACL.

You obviously never want to see this, and it is worth reiterating what is in the report here in that an MRI will be the official ruling on Overshown’s full status. Obviously things to not feel great right now, though.

Overshown was having a tremendous training camp and preseason before this injury.

Update: 12:05am ET

Like with our initial Overshown post, there is a necessary injury update shortly after the time of publishing. Cowboys rookie tight end John Stephens Jr. has been ruled out of the game as well with a knee injury.

At the time of this particular publishing Stephens, Overshown and Matt Waletzko have all been ruled out of the game with different injuries.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys