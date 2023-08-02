We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 39.

CB Myles Brooks

Born: 21st January 2001 (22) - Pflugerville, Texas

College: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Draft: 2023, UDFA, Dallas Cowboys

Undrafted free agents who have agreed to terms with the Cowboys:



Jose Barbon, WR, Temple

T.J. Bass, OG, Oregon

Earl Bostick Jr., OT, Kansas

Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech

David Durden, WR, West Florida

Princeton Fant, TE, Tennessee

Durrell Johnson, DE, Liberty

Hunter Luepke,…

2022 Stats: (College)

Snaps: 719

Tackles: 29

Tackles for Loss: 3

Defensive Stops: 13

Pass Breakup: 8

Interceptions: 3

Forced Fumbles: 1

QB Rate Allowed: 46.0

Penalties: 5

College:

Myles Brooks had a pretty confusing start to his college enrollment. He had several offers from schools like Arkansas, but decided to commit to the Baylor Bears. He very soon decommitted to and committed instead to the Arkansas Razorbacks, but again he changed his mind and decommitted to play in the FCS for Stephen F. Austin. In 2019, Brooks managed to register one interception and showed promise as a player. In his sophomore year he made 17 tackles, but the next season he was named first-team Western Athletic Conference after leading the team with four interceptions. He would transfer at the end of the year to play at Louisiana Tech for the 2022 season. He started 10 games for LA Tech and earned second-team All-Conference USA after recording 29 tackles, three interceptions (second-most on team), one forced fumble while also leading the team with eight pass breakups. Brooks twice earned Conference USA player of the week honors and was a highlight player during the East-West Shrine Bowl

Cowboys Outlook:

Brooks had what can be described as an average combine during the pre-draft process, as such he went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. His top end speed and general athleticism is lacking. On top of that he needs to build on his strength to become more physical as an outside corner in the NFL. What he does possess that will intrigue fans and coaches is his size and instincts for the position. He has a very smooth and quick back pedal which helps get him get easily into position to compete for the ball when it’s in the air. As a pressman boundary cornerback, Brooks could actually make his way onto the final roster, but until we see more he’s a definite player to stash on the practice squad.

The Big Question:

Will Myles Brooks snag a practice squad spot this year? Let us know in the comments.