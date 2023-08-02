Running back Ronald Jones explains what got him suspended for two games to open the 2023 season.

Ronald Jones will be sidelined for the first two games of the 2023 season, he and the Dallas Cowboys discovering on Monday that the veteran running back has been suspended by the NFL due to violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. It’s the first suspension for Jones in his six-year career and, on Tuesday, the 25-year-old addressed the punishment. “I just want to clear my name,” said Jones, who is experiencing a homecoming to Texas in signing with the Cowboys. “Everybody wants to say I’m on steroids and, clearly, I’m not. I’m one of the skinniest dudes on the team and in the league.” Jones went on to explain that the substance in question was a “heart stimulant” he’d long been prescribed by a licensed physician, and that the suspension caught him off-guard. “It’s something I’ve been prescribed over the course of my career,” said Jones. “It wasn’t any steroid or anything to enhance my game. It was medicine prescribed by a doctor that I wasn’t aware of. The tests came back and I’m responsible for what I put in my body.

Jerry Jones and Mime McCarthy had slightly different takes on apossible Ezekiel Elliott reunion.

McCarthy also said other things like the salary cap, the makeup of the running back room and the the team also factor into the decision. McCarthy said it’s not personal against Elliott. “This wasn’t easy for anybody,” McCarthy said of moving on from Elliott. “This is about the bigger picture. It goes well beyond just the running back room. It’s how you fit it together. There’s there’s a financial projection that that’s involved in a lot of these decisions. This is the roster that we’ve put together and it’s my job is to make sure I develop it at all times. More apparently get trained here to go win games.” Owner Jerry Jones said however that he’s always open to options, including those involving Elliott. “I’ve been very consistent.,” Jones said. “We’re just kind of see how it plays and we’re certainly haven’t closed the door. I wouldn’t know right now, what adjustments we might make, but just working ahead I don’t want to rule it out.”

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony draws closer.

A year after the loss to the Colts that prompted star defensive tackle Bob Lilly to fling his helmet in frustration, Howley had an interception and a fumble recovery when the Cowboys finally broke through for their first championship to cap the 1971 season. Quarterback Roger Staubach was the MVP in a 24-3 victory over Miami, but Lilly and Howley anchored the “Doomsday Defense” when the Cowboys were on their way to becoming “America’s Team” in the 1970s. The first of Howley’s two standout Super Bowls capped the last of his five consecutive All-Pro seasons, and he was a six-time Pro Bowler. He made the Hall of Fame in the senior category, for players who have been retired at least 25 years. The choice was long overdue in the eyes of Gil Brandt, Dallas’ personnel chief for the franchise’s first 29 seasons and a Hall of Fame inductee four years ago.

Micah Parsons was a little too aggressive in practice on one play.

Micah Parsons has designs on terrorizing quarterbacks to an even more frightening extent in 2023. For sake of the Dallas Cowboys’ hopes of winning their first Super Bowl in nearly 30 years, though, the superstar pass-rusher better take it easy going after Dak Prescott during training camp action. Parsons’ unbridled zeal for taking down passers got the best of him on Tuesday, resulting in a dangerous low hit on Prescott that left the Cowboys’ franchise signal-caller splayed out on the practice field. Prescott, thankfully, seemed to have avoided injury, continuing 11-on-11 play moments later. Someone clearly needs to remind Parsons that his teammates’ red jersey isn’t that of the Washington Commanders, though. That type of hit during game action would almost certainly result in a 15-yard penalty.