Day two of having the pads on felt like an offensive onslaught. Dak Prescott and his weapons had a field day against this very good Cowboys defense, which is a very good sign for a group that has a new play-caller and some new pieces in it.

No star has shined brighter than Cowboys wide receiver one, CeeDee Lamb. It hasn’t seemed to matter who is lined up in front of him, Lamb has been able to come away with a catch.

CeeDee Lamb is a human highlight reel pic.twitter.com/RThAiTglwT — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 1, 2023

On the play of the day above, you can see Prescott find Lamb in the corner of the end zone in a spot that only his receiver could get it. While the placement was nice, Lamb still had to work to come down with it as he was able locate the ball, contort his body, gain control, and find the field of play to get two feet down for the impressive score.

Plays like this have begun to feel like the norm for Lamb, and while he makes the tough look easy, it will be anything but easy for defenders trying to cover him this year. He has help now in the form of Brandin Cooks and a healthy Michael Gallup. There were plays at practice where Prescott was able to come off of Lamb as the initial read, and go to Cooks for a score. Gallup also had a very nice one-handed grab against Stephon Gilmore.

CeeDee Lamb is the crown jewel of the Cowboys receivers and is certainly showing that at camp. But Prescott is enjoying an arsenal of weapons at the skill positions, and this bodes well for the regular season.