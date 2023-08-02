Now that we are in the month of August, fans finally get to see the Dallas Cowboys practice in pads. Throughout the first week of padded practice, fans attending training camp have been able to see some incredible catches through traffic and some impressive defensive line displays. Defensive end Micah Parsons is looking even better than he has throughout his already elite NFL career. It seems as if no one can block him, whether he wants to get pressure on the inside or the outside, Parsons is quickly finding his way into the backfield.

There is NOBODY who has been able to block Micah Parsons during training camp. He’s on another level in 2023 #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/3z4TJ1nGYr — Ernie (@es3_09) August 1, 2023

The wide receivers have also been very impressive throughout the week. WR CeeDee Lamb looks like the dynamic receiver fans have grown accustomed to, WR Michael Gallup has been coming down with contested catches, and newly-acquired WR Brandin Cooks is showing off his elite speed.

A surprise player in the receiving room has also caught the attention of head coach Mike McCarthy. 2023 seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks has been turning heads in camp, with his ability to create separation with crisp routes and showing reliability with his hands.

A young receiver flashes early in every NFL camp.



Jalen Brooks is that guy for the Cowboys.



Enjoy this TD. It wasn’t his first of the day. pic.twitter.com/VGJbqxf8Oe — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 1, 2023

What are some of your takeaways from camp so far? Who has been impressive to you? Who has underwhelmed? What are you looking forward to the rest of the way?

