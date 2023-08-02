 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

BTB Wednesday thread: What are some quick takeaways from padded practices at training camp?

Our open thread for discussion.

By Chris Halling
/ new
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Now that we are in the month of August, fans finally get to see the Dallas Cowboys practice in pads. Throughout the first week of padded practice, fans attending training camp have been able to see some incredible catches through traffic and some impressive defensive line displays. Defensive end Micah Parsons is looking even better than he has throughout his already elite NFL career. It seems as if no one can block him, whether he wants to get pressure on the inside or the outside, Parsons is quickly finding his way into the backfield.

The wide receivers have also been very impressive throughout the week. WR CeeDee Lamb looks like the dynamic receiver fans have grown accustomed to, WR Michael Gallup has been coming down with contested catches, and newly-acquired WR Brandin Cooks is showing off his elite speed.

A surprise player in the receiving room has also caught the attention of head coach Mike McCarthy. 2023 seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks has been turning heads in camp, with his ability to create separation with crisp routes and showing reliability with his hands.

What are some of your takeaways from camp so far? Who has been impressive to you? Who has underwhelmed? What are you looking forward to the rest of the way?

As always, thanks for reading, and add your thoughts down below!

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys