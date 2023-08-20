The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Seattle Seahawks 22-14 on Saturday night. The team’s second preseason game came with highs and lows. Second-year WR Jalen Tolbert had an explosive first half for the team with four receptions for 66 yards. Tolbert looked comfortable on the field, running crisp routes, and coming down with contested catches.

RB Deuce Vaughn dazzled, continuing his impressive preseason showing. He scored his second touchdown in as many games this preseason. His touchdown came in impressive fashion, spinning off a defender and taking it into the endzone.

While the Cowboys did have some bright spots, there were several things to be worried about as a fan. The Cowboys committed several penalties in the second quarter. In fact, both Seattle touchdown drives were aided by penalties committed on the defensive side of the ball by the Cowboys.

The most worrisome incident from the game was the injury suffered by rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. In the second quarter, Overshown went down with an injury after making an impressive tackle in open space. He was holding his knee, while Cowboys fans on social media waited anxiously. Despite being able to walk to the sideline under his own power, Overshown was carted to the locker room. He was ruled out the rest of the game with a knee injury.

It was later reported that the team is fearing the worst, a potential season-ending injury to the rookie.

Cowboys fear that rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown may have torn his left ACL in tonight's game vs. Seahawks, two people familiar with situation said. An MRI, however, is needed to grasp injury's nature. Team hopes for good news, but there's concern on talented third-round pick. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 20, 2023

Overshown was having an incredible camp and an impressive preseason. All Cowboys fans can hope for is good news from the MRI, while wishing a speedy recovery to Overshown.

Other notable players suffered injuries for the Cowboys during the game. OL Matt Waletzko suffered a shoulder injury, and TE John Stephens suffered a knee injury. Both players were ruled out for the remainder of the game.

With two preseason games in the books for the Cowboys, how are you feeling? What were some of your takeaways from the Seattle game, and what are you looking forward to heading into the team’s third and final game ahead of the regular season?

Let us know in the comments, and as always, go Cowboys!