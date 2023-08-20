Jalen Tolbert and Deuce Vaughn were some of the better Cowboys in the game.

Jalen Tolbert The needle on the compass of Tolbert’s progression continues to point due north as training camp and the preseason roll along. The former third-round pick was a lighthouse for the rocky offense against the Seahawks, getting off to a blazing-hot start with two catches for 50 yards — one being despite a defensive pass interference call — walking into halftime with four catches for 66 yards. Deuce Vaughn He’s at it again. Vaughn put on a bit of a show in his preseason debut against the Jaguars, when he was collecting ankles and making it look easy in doing so. In his second outing, this time against the Seahawks, Vaughn added more ankles to this collection on a 14-yard touchdown run that proved he’s as tough as he is elusive. Rico Dowdle In the race to determine who’ll get the nod at RB2, Dowdle continues to show what he’s capable of when healthy. He’d take the start against the Seahawks and rattled off an average of 6.9 yards per carry on the first drive alone (3 carries, 19 yards). He was a stabilizing force for an offense that, other than Tolbert, was in desperate search of one.

The bad news from the game.

It didn’t look good when Cowboys rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was carted off in the first quarter of Saturday night’s preseason game in Seattle. But Cowboys Nation held out hope it was a minor knee injury for Overshown since he walked off the field and later walked to the cart on the sideline. But the Cowboys fear a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the left knee of the rookie, according to multiple reports. Overshown will undergo an MRI on Sunday to confirm the initial diagnosis. The third-round pick made what seemed a routine tackle on Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet, though the defender’s feet did slip on the turf.

ESPN’s take on the game.

Saturday’s games Seattle Seahawks 22, Dallas Cowboys 14 Seahawks: . While cornerback Devon Witherspoon remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, the Seahawks’ other first-round pick continued to look like he’s going to be a major contributor as a rookie. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba started against Dallas and caught three passes for 58 yards, including an over-the-shoulder grab for a 48-yard gain that set up a one-yard touchdown. Playing in a run-heavy offense behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Smith-Njigba may have a hard time putting up the kind of production that would make him a sure-fire fantasy starter or a candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year. But the 20th overall pick looks like he can help Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense in a big way, especially on third down. — Brady Henderson Next game: at Packers (1 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 26) Cowboys : The Cowboys do not have a lot of depth at linebacker and offensive line, and two injuries Saturday added to those concerns. Rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suffered a left knee injury in the second series and tackle Matt Waletzko suffered a shoulder injury and did not return. With Chuma Edoga out with a knee injury suffered in practice last week, Waletzko is viewed as a top candidate for the swing tackle spot. Overshown, a third-round pick, was viewed as a core special-teamer who could play multiple spots on defense, but depending on the severity of his injury, the Cowboys will need youngsters Devin Harper and Jabril Cox to fill in or will need to look for veteran help as they enter the final week of the preseason..— Todd Archer

The Cowboys backup defense did pretty well against the Seahawks starters on offense.

First-team offense a little hit-and-miss The Seahawks indeed played many of their starters for the first time this preseason — and maybe the only time — including Geno Smith and the entire offensive line for the first two series. Smith and the offense, though, had somewhat mixed results going against a Dallas team that mostly played its backups on both offense and defense. Smith went 5 for 6 for 46 yards but led the Seahawks to just three points in two drives. The first ended in a punt after one first down, while the second featured a pass of 26 yards to Jake Bobo and then a 29-yard run by Zach Charbonnet that got Seattle to the Dallas 38. But the drive ended there, with Smith sacked on third down when Charles Cross was beaten by Sam Williams, with Seattle getting points only when Jason Myers hit on a 57-yard field goal, something coach Pete Carroll may not have tried in a regular-season game. One caveat is that DK Metcalf did not play, though Tyler Lockett did, catching one pass for 6 yards. It goes without saying the difference it would make having both on the field. The Seahawks gained 76 yards on the 12 plays that Smith and most of the first-team offense were on the field.

