Cowboys fans held their breath Saturday night as rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown went down in pain after a tackle he made in the second quarter of the team’s second preseason game. The 2023 third-round pick was eventually carted off and ruled out the rest of the game with a knee injury. While initial reports were concerning regarding the status of the injury, team officials remained hopeful that an MRI on Sunday would bring good news. The MRI results did not. Overshown tore his left ACL in last night’s game and will miss the 2023 NFL season.

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown tore his left ACL in last night's preseason game vs. Seahawks, a person familiar with the diagnosis said. Season is over for the promising rookie third-round pick. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 20, 2023

This is heartbreaking news for Overshown. He put together an impressive training camp and was following it up with an even better preseason effort. Overshown now has a long road of recovery, and will have to work his way back before seeing his first regular season action as an NFL player.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse gave his support for Overshown on a post last night after the game.

Whatever the outcome is young bull a dawg and gone be a great one — JK (@Jayronkearse8) August 20, 2023

Dan Quinn and the Cowboys will now have to consider their options at the linebacker position. They have a proven veteran in Leighton Vander Esch, along with a promising rising player in Damone Clark. Past this, the position depth seems to be rather thin. It will be interesting to keep an eye on any potential free agent signings.