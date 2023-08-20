Saturday night was a costly one for the Dallas Cowboys. It was reported on Sunday afternoon that rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown tore his left ACL in the exhibition match against the Seattle Seahawks which means he will miss all of his rookie season.

Unfortunately that was not the end of the news for the day for Dallas. Just moments after the Overshown news was announced, The Dallas Morning News also reported that rookie undrafted free agent tight end John Stephens Jr. will also miss 2023 with a torn left ACL.

Cowboys received the news they feared today, twice over. A torn left ACL for LB DeMarvion Overshown, and a torn left ACL for TE John Stephens, two people familiar with MRIs said. Both rookies turned heads in camp, showing real potential. Now out for year. https://t.co/5ZGruZHoAa — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 20, 2023

Overshown was obviously going to make the Cowboys roster by way of being a third-round pick, but Stephens Jr. was doing his absolute best to challenge for one with how he has been playing throughout training camp and the preseason prior to the injury. Simply put, both injuries are awful blows to the Cowboys and to both Overshown and Stephens Jr..

At tight end, the Cowboys have a young group with potential, so it probably won’t change their approach to the position that much. Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon are the core group.