The Dallas Cowboys did not receive the news they were hoping for on Sunday when reports came out that rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown suffered a torn ACL in the team’s second preseason game.

While we wish Overshown a speedy recovery, the Cowboys would be wise to look at potential free agent options to strengthen their depth at linebacker this season. There are two linebackers that stand out as options for the team.

Anthony Barr

The Cowboys could decide to take a look at a familiar face in free agent Anthony Barr. Barr played 14 games for the Cowboys in 2022, starting 10 of them. He had 58 tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and registered a sack.

At the age of 31, Barr is far from his prime and was not the most consistent when it came to coverage last season for the Cowboys. While he was impactful against the run, Barr had his struggles when it came to his coverage.

While some Cowboys fans may not have been impressed with Barr’s play for the Cowboys last season, it is a fair option for the Cowboys to consider. He knows Dan Quinn’s system in Dallas, and is a veteran of the game who can provide depth at the position.

Rashaan Evans

The former 22nd overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft could provide good depth at the linebacker position for the Cowboys. Rashaan Evans was drafted by the Tennessee Titans, playing with them for four years before spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. He produced a career best year with the Falcons, starting 17 games and accumulating 159 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, two sacks, and six tackles for loss.

Evans is only 27 years old, and could be a productive option for the Cowboys in 2023 if they decided to add him to the team.

Ultimately, the Cowboys could choose to not add any free agent options. They could choose to stick with their current room of Leighton Vander Esch, Damone Clark, Jabril Cox, and Devin Harper. However, they would benefit by adding a veteran at the position in a season where the Cowboys are hoping to compete for a Super Bowl.