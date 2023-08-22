We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 19.

WR Dontario Drummond

Born: 22nd August 1997 (25) - Laurel, Mississippi

College: Ole Miss Rebels

Draft: 2022, UDFA, Dallas Cowboys

Matt Corral ➡️ Dontario Drummond 67-yard TD pic.twitter.com/vZBDeSVvw5 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 9, 2021

2021 Stats: (College)

Snaps: 802

Targets: 94

Receptions: 76

Receiving Yards: 1,031

Yards Per Reception: 13.6

First Downs: 50

Touchdowns: 8

Penalties: 5

Cowboys WR Dontario Drummond pic.twitter.com/F4FLuz3X7x — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 5, 2023

College:

Dontario Drummond began his career in college for the much famed East Mississippi Community College, the same one from the original series of “Last Chance U”. In fact, Drummond was on the EMCC team that won the National Junior College Athletic Association championship in 2017 and 2018. During the two years he played at EMCC, he totaled 95 receptions, 1,466 receiving yards, and 21 touchdowns. At the end of the 2018 season Drummond transferred to Ole Miss.

In his first year at Ole Miss, Drummond finished third on the team with 13 receptions for 188 yards while playing in eight games. The next season, Drummond caught 25 passes for 417 yards and seven touchdowns. He had his first 100-yard game against Indiana in Week 9.

His final year at Ole Miss was his finest. He played in all 12 games for the Rebels and caught 76 receptions for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns. His career game came in the first week against Louisville where he went for 177 yards and a touchdown. He led the team that year in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys receiving against the Seattle Seahawks:

- Jalen Tolbert: 4 rec, 66 yards

- Dontario Drummond: 2 rec, 42 yards

- Dennis Houston: 1 rec, 22 yards

- Luke Schoonmaker: 2 rec, 22 yards

- Jalen Moreno-Cropper: 1 rec, 19 yards

- KaVontae Turpin: 2 rec, 17 yards

- Sean… — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 20, 2023

Cowboys Outlook:

Drummond spent last season being moved between waivers and the practice squad, and now with the next crop of receivers at Dallas and other free agent acquisitions, this makes it even tougher for him to crack a roster spot. Drummond is a good natural athlete and shows good snappiness to his route breaks. There’s no issues with his play strength or winning jump balls and he knows how to utilize his size. And that strength is seen with the ball in his hands and breaking through tackles, he’s very dynamic once he gets the ball in his hands.

His issues come in the form of speed and consistency. He lacks both. Add also his route tree is one of the most limited on the roster and also his drop rate and catching technique is incredibly poor, there’s a lot to work on for Drummond. The potential for Drummond is definitely there, it’s whether he can unlock it quick enough before the coaches find appeal in the other guys around him.

The Big Question:

Can Dontario Drummond make it back to the practice squad this season? Answer in the comments.