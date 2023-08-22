There is a single preseason game, and a whole bunch of other stuff obviously, separating us from regular season Dallas Cowboys football. We can taste it. Much like the cooler winds fighting their way through the summer heat, everything that we love and covet about the fall season is on its way and getting closer and closer.

Until then, we obviously have one more preseason game’s worth of action that needs to unfold which means we need everything leading up to it. These sorts of things include unofficial depth charts and the like and on Tuesday the Cowboys released their final unofficial depth chart of the preseason period.

In case you did not see the first or the second unofficial depth chart of the preseason for the Cowboys. you do not have to head anywhere else, this is it. Nothing has changed throughout the entire course of the preseason.

As an example of this, you can see that the Cowboys are still listing both John Stephens Jr. and DeMarvion Overshown within the depth chart when they each suffered season-ending injuries last week (both of them suffered torn left ACLs). Whether this is an act of gamesmanship or outright laziness, nothing about the names on this sheet of paper have been altered over the last few weeks.