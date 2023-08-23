One of the more exciting parts about the Cowboys offseason, specifically training camp and a couple of preseason games, is the rise of some of the younger players on the roster. Players like Juanyeh Thomas, Jalen Brooks, DeMarvion Overshown and John Stephens Jr. (before they were injured injured) were making cases to help the Cowboys in 2023.

But there are two specific players, Jalen Tolbert and Deuce Vaughn, who seem to be very much in the plans for the Cowboys on offense.

Tolbert has locked down the WR4 position and figures to get some action during games when one of the starting three need a break. He will also be the first guy up in case of any kind of injury. He could even play himself into a regular rotation.

Vaughn will likely have a set of plays he will run each week, and these could include running plays or passes out of the backfield. He should be a part of the running back rotation each week in some capacity.

Based on their positions and playing time, we want to know which player will end up having the bigger impact on the Cowboys offense in 2023? Vote in the poll then hit up the comments and let us know why you picked your guy.

